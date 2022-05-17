ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

McIlroy chasing elusive 5th major title at PGA 8 years later

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy was 25 years old when he hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy over his head and...

localnews8.com

Idaho8.com

Woods has worst PGA Championship score and WDs from Sunday

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tiger Woods is out of the PGA Championship after a painful third round at Southern Hills. He posted a 79 for his highest score ever in the PGA. It also was his third-highest score in a major. When the third round ended, the PGA of America announced that the 15-time major champion had withdrawn from the final round. It was his first withdrawal from a major in his professional career. Woods was 21 shots behind Mito Pereira of Chile. This was less about a chance to win and more about the noticeable limp as he gingerly walked at Southern Hills.
TULSA, OK
Idaho8.com

McIlroy’s wild ride leads him on fringe of PGA contention

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — First-round leader Rory McIlroy’s stellar start turned into a stunning slide down the leaderboard. He offset four birdies with three bogeys, a double and a triple during his wild ride around Southern Hills on Saturday. By the time he missed a 15-footer for par at the 18th that left him with a 4-over 74, McIlroy found himself nine shots back of Mito Pereira. McIlroy thinks he has a shot on a course that has produce wild scores in both directions. The largest final-round deficit overcome in a major is 10 shots, when Paul Lawrie came back to force a playoff with Jean Van de Velde and win the 1999 British Open.
TULSA, OK
Idaho8.com

Watson closes in on PGA Championship lead before late fade

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — It’s been a long time since Bubba Watson contended for the PGA Championship. And he was right there for a while on Saturday. An up-and-down third round at blustery Southern Hills put Watson tantalizingly close to the lead until he faded late with some trouble finding fairways and greens over the back nine. A putter that was razor sharp in a round of 63 on Saturday blunted down the back stretch. Still, a 3-over 73 was good enough to keep the 43-year-old within sight of the youth movement at the lead heading into Sunday’s final round.
TULSA, OK
Idaho8.com

Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Everyone went into a tailspin on a tough day of wind and cold at the PGA Championship. Mito Pereira managed to steady himself. The 27-year-old from Chile made birdies on three of his last six holes for a 69 at Southern Hills. That gives him a three-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris going into the final round. Pereira is a PGA Tour rookie, and no rookie has won a major since Keegan Bradley at the 2011 PGA. The final round won’t be featuring Tiger Woods in his red shirt. Woods shot 79 and withdrew.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
Idaho8.com

Simpson’s early 65 proved low score was possible at PGA

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Webb Simpson showed low scores were still possible in the soggy, blustery conditions at Southern Hills, even while some of the world’s best players were flopping. Simpson’s 65 off a morning start was one of the best rounds of the day Saturday, and keeps him within sight of the leaders. Simpson barely survived the cut, then attacked the weekend when the bad weather blew in.
TULSA, OK
Idaho8.com

Luck of the draw at the PGA, and now a level playing field

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The PGA Championship is not the British Open. But it sounded like one at Southern Hills. That’s all because of the wind, and players that are helped by being on the right side of the draw. Will Zalatoris didn’t face any wind over his final two hours and shot a 65 to build a one-shot lead. Bubba Watson shot a 63 to tie a PGA Championship record. Of the 22 players under par at Southern Hills, 17 came from the same side of the draw. Now it’s an even playing field, and even Tiger Woods is still playing.
TULSA, OK

