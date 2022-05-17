ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proteomics Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

atlantanews.net
 2 days ago

Proteomics market was valued at $21.12 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $49.97 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027. Proteomics has the capacity to explain questions that were unsolved by genomics, as proteins are the functional unit of cells. Advancements in technologies such...

www.atlantanews.net

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Airborne ISR Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from North America |Unmanned Airborne ISR Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The airborne ISR market size is set to grow by USD 6.83 billion from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. In addition, the report projects the market to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.83%. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for airborne ISR in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the market's growth in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The robust demand for next-generation aircraft will facilitate the airborne ISR market growth in North America over the forecast period.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Synthesis of main-chain-type triphenylarsine polymers

Increasing attention has been given to arsenic-containing Ï€-conjugated polymers. Herein, Ï€-conjugated polymers with triphenylarsine (AsPh3) units in the main chains were synthesized from bis(p-bromophenyl)phenylarsine by Suzuki-Miyaura polycondensation. Compared with the model compounds, it was revealed that the conjugation length was expanded through the main chain. This is the first study on the synthesis and optical properties of main-chain-type AsPh3 polymers.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Heterogeneous ethylene hydroformylation enables highly efficient industrial production of propanal/n-propanol

Olefins, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide can be converted to aldehydes by the hydroformylation of olefins. Upon further conversion, chemicals including alcohols, acids, and esters are obtained. However, commercial hydroformylation mainly employs homogeneous technology, which can cause problems including separation between catalyst and product, leaching of precious metals and ligands, massive...
CHEMISTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Ground-Based Aircraft And Missile Defense Systems Market - 2022-2026 | Development of New-generation Air and Missile Defense Systems to Boost Market Growth |Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ground-Based Aircraft And Missile Defense Systems Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the ground-based aircraft and missile defense systems market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 4.24 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download Sample Report.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

Flexxbotics puts work-cell manufacturing on cloud nine

The Boston-based company is bringing work-cell manufacturing to the cloud, with a SaaS solution aiming to improve manufacturing and the management thereof. The platform connects enterprise business systems with the manufacturing floor for increased transparency. The tool itself is a no-code platform that focuses on process control, capturing operations data and assisting with the more automated setup of individual work cells.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Nuclear oligo hashing improves differential analysis of single-cell RNA-seq

Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) offers a high-resolution molecular view into complex tissues, but suffers from high levels of technical noise which frustrates efforts to compare the gene expression programs of different cell types. "Spike-in" RNA standards help control for technical variation in scRNA-seq, but using them with recently developed, ultra-scalable scRNA-seq methods based on combinatorial indexing is not feasible. Here, we describe a simple and cost-effective method for normalizing transcript counts and subtracting technical variability that improves differential expression analysis in scRNA-seq. The method affixes a ladder of synthetic single-stranded DNA oligos to each cell that appears in its RNA-seq library. With improved normalization we explore chemical perturbations with broad or highly specific effects on gene regulation, including RNA pol II elongation, histone deacetylation, and activation of the glucocorticoid receptor. Our methods reveal that inhibiting histone deacetylation prevents cells from executing their canonical program of changes following glucocorticoid stimulation.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers create photonic materials for powerful, efficient light-based computing

University of Central Florida researchers are developing new photonic materials that could one day help enable low power, ultra-fast, light-based computing. The unique materials, known as topological insulators, are like wires that have been turned inside out, where the current runs along the outside and the interior is insulated. Topological...
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Kriya Therapeutics Scores $270 Million to Support Gene Therapy Pipeline

Kriya Therapeutics secured $270 million in Series C financing that will be used to support the advancement of the company’s fully integrated gene therapy pipeline and expand its engineering, manufacturing and computational platforms. Since the turn of the year, Redwood City, Calif.-based Kriya, which was one of BioSpace’s “Class...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Nature.com

Optically stimulated luminescence in state-of-the-art LYSO:Ce scintillators enables high spatial resolution 3D dose imaging

In this contribution, we study the optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) exhibited by commercial \(\hbox {Lu}_{(2-x)}\hbox {Y}_x\hbox {SiO}_5\):Ce crystals. This photon emission mechanism, complementary to scintillation, can trap a fraction of radiation energy deposited in the material and provides sufficient signal to develop a novel post-irradiation 3D dose readout. We characterize the OSL emission through spectrally and temporally resolved measurements and monitor the dose linearity response over a broad range. The measurements show that the \(\hbox {Ce}^{3+}\) centers responsible for scintillation also function as recombination centers for the OSL mechanism. The capture to OSL-active traps competes with scintillation originating from the direct non-radiative energy transfer to the luminescent centers. An OSL response on the order of 100 ph/MeV is estimated. We demonstrate the imaging capabilities provided by such an OSL photon yield using a proof-of-concept optical readout method. A 0.1 \(\hbox {mm}^3\) spatial resolution for doses as low as 0.5 Gy is projected using a cubic crystal to image volumetric dose profiles. While OSL degrades the intrinsic scintillating performance by reducing the number of scintillation photons emitted following the passage of ionizing radiation, it can encode highly resolved spatial information of the interaction point of the particle. This feature combines ionizing radiation spectroscopy and 3D reusable dose imaging in a single material.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural biology of CRISPR–Cas immunity and genome editing enzymes

CRISPR–Cas systems provide resistance against foreign mobile genetic elements and have a wide range of genome editing and biotechnological applications. In this Review, we examine recent advances in understanding the molecular structures and mechanisms of enzymes comprising bacterial RNA-guided CRISPR–Cas immune systems and deployed for wide-ranging genome editing applications. We explore the adaptive and interference aspects of CRISPR–Cas function as well as open questions about the molecular mechanisms responsible for genome targeting. These structural insights reflect close evolutionary links between CRISPR–Cas systems and mobile genetic elements, including the origins and evolution of CRISPR–Cas systems from DNA transposons, retrotransposons and toxin–antitoxin modules. We discuss how the evolution and structural diversity of CRISPR–Cas systems explain their functional complexity and utility as genome editing tools.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Anomalous size effect on yield strength enabled by compositional heterogeneity in high-entropy alloy nanoparticles

High-entropy alloys (HEAs), although often presumed to be random solid solutions, have recently been shown to display nanometer-scale variations in the arrangements of their multiple chemical elements. Here, we study the effects of this compositional heterogeneity in HEAs on their mechanical properties using in situ compression testing in the transmission electron microscope (TEM), combined with molecular dynamics simulations. We report an anomalous size effect on the yield strength in HEAs, arising from such compositional heterogeneity. By progressively reducing the sample size, HEAs initially display the classical "smaller-is-stronger" phenomenon, similar to pure metals and conventional alloys. However, as the sample size is decreased below a critical characteristic length (~180"‰nm), influenced by the size-scale of compositional heterogeneity, a transition from homogeneous deformation to a heterogeneous distribution of planar slip is observed, coupled with an anomalous "smaller-is-weaker" size effect. Atomic-scale computational modeling shows these observations arise due to compositional fluctuations over a few nanometers. These results demonstrate the efficacy of influencing mechanical properties in HEAs through control of local compositional variations at the nanoscale.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Machine learning based algorithms to impute PaO from SpO values and development of an online calculator

We created an online calculator using machine learning (ML) algorithms to impute the partial pressure of oxygen (PaO2)/fraction of delivered oxygen (FiO2) ratio using the non-invasive peripheral saturation of oxygen (SpO2) and compared the accuracy of the ML models we developed to published equations. We generated three ML algorithms (neural network, regression, and kernel-based methods) using seven clinical variable features (N"‰="‰9900 ICU events) and subsequently three features (N"‰="‰20,198 ICU events) as input into the models. Data from mechanically ventilated ICU patients were obtained from the publicly available Medical Information Mart for Intensive Care (MIMIC III) database and used for analysis. Compared to seven features, three features (SpO2, FiO2 and PEEP) were sufficient to impute PaO2 from the SpO2. Any of the ML models enabled imputation of PaO2 from the SpO2 with lower error and showed greater accuracy in predicting PaO2/FiO2"‰â‰¤"‰150 compared to the previously published log-linear and non-linear equations. To address potential hidden hypoxemia that occurs more frequently in Black patients, we conducted sensitivity analysis and show ML models outperformed published equations in both Black and White patients. Imputation using data from an independent validation cohort of ICU patients (N"‰="‰133) showed greater accuracy with ML models.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Identification of AKIRIN2 as a potential biomarker and correlation with immunotherapy in gastric adenocarcinoma by integrated bioinformatics analysis

Gastric adenocarcinoma is major type of gastric cancer that endangers human health. AKIRIN2 has been shown to be associated with cholangiocarcinoma promoting invasion and angiogenesis. In this study, AKIRIN2 is highly expressed in Gastric adenocarcinoma through bioinformatics analysis based on Stomach adenocarcinoma samples data from The Cancer Genome Atlas. Correlation analysis showed that the high-expression of AKIRIN2 was associated with poor survival rate compared to the low-expression group. Univariate and multivariate Cox regression analyses determined the correlation between clinical characteristics and overall survival. Next, the correlation between AKIRIN2 and immune infiltration was evaluated. The distribution of 24 immune cells and their correlation with the expression of AKIRIN2 were explored using the immune cell database. In addition, three Immune cell methods were used to verify the positive correlation between immune cells and AKIRIN2. Also, Genomics of Drug Sensitivity in Cancer database was utilized to verify the correlation between AKIRIN2 expression level and the efficacy of chemotherapy and immunotherapy. The results showed that AKIRIN2 is an effective biomarker of Gastric adenocarcinoma prognosis, which can guide chemotherapy and immunotherapy and clarify the progress of Gastric adenocarcinoma promoted by immune microenvironment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Exploiting the full advantages of colloidal perovskite nanocrystals for large-area efficient light-emitting diodes

Cost-effective, high-throughput industrial applications of metal halide perovskites in large-area displays are hampered by the fundamental difficulty of controlling the process of polycrystalline film formation from precursors, which results in the random growth of crystals, leading to non-uniform large grains and thus low electroluminescence efficiency in large-area perovskite light-emitting diodes (PeLEDs). Here we report that highly efficient large-area PeLEDs with high uniformity can be realized through the use of colloidal perovskite nanocrystals (PNCs), decoupling the crystallization of perovskites from film formation. PNCs were precrystallized and surrounded by organic ligands, and thus they were not affected by the film formation process, in which a simple modified bar-coating method facilitated the evaporation of residual solvent to provide uniform large-area films. PeLEDs incorporating the uniform bar-coated PNC films achieved an external quantum efficiency (EQE) of 23.26% for a pixel size of 4"‰mm2 and an EQE of 22.5% for a large pixel area of 102"‰mm2 with high reproducibility. This method provides a promising approach towards the development of large-scale industrial displays and solid-state lighting using perovskite emitters.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Opportunities and challenges for the use of common controls in sequencing studies

Genome-wide association studies using large-scale genome and exome sequencing data have become increasingly valuable in identifying associations between genetic variants and disease, transforming basic research and translational medicine. However, this progress has not been equally shared across all people and conditions, in part due to limited resources. Leveraging publicly available sequencing data as external common controls, rather than sequencing new controls for every study, can better allocate resources by augmenting control sample sizes or providing controls where none existed. However, common control studies must be carefully planned and executed as even small differences in sample ascertainment and processing can result in substantial bias. Here, we discuss challenges and opportunities for the robust use of common controls in high-throughput sequencing studies, including study design, quality control and statistical approaches. Thoughtful generation and use of large and valuable genetic sequencing data sets will enable investigation of a broader and more representative set of conditions, environments and genetic ancestries than otherwise possible.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High-throughput predictions of metal"“organic framework electronic properties: theoretical challenges, graph neural networks, and data exploration

With the goal of accelerating the design and discovery of metal"“organic frameworks (MOFs) for electronic, optoelectronic, and energy storage applications, we present a dataset of predicted electronic structure properties for thousands of MOFs carried out using multiple density functional approximations. Compared to more accurate hybrid functionals, we find that the widely used PBE generalized gradient approximation (GGA) functional severely underpredicts MOF band gaps in a largely systematic manner for semi-conductors and insulators without magnetic character. However, an even larger and less predictable disparity in the band gap prediction is present for MOFs with open-shell 3d transition metal cations. With regards to partial atomic charges, we find that different density functional approximations predict similar charges overall, although hybrid functionals tend to shift electron density away from the metal centers and onto the ligand environments compared to the GGA point of reference. Much more significant differences in partial atomic charges are observed when comparing different charge partitioning schemes. We conclude by using the dataset of computed MOF properties to train machine-learning models that can rapidly predict MOF band gaps for all four density functional approximations considered in this work, paving the way for future high-throughput screening studies. To encourage exploration and reuse of the theoretical calculations presented in this work, the curated data is made publicly available via an interactive and user-friendly web application on the Materials Project.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Distinct strengths of mTORC1 control T-cell memory via transcriptional FOXO1 and metabolic AMPKÎ±1 pathways in linear cell differentiation and asymmetric cell division models

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The "linear cell differentiation (LCD)" or "signal strength" model was originally proposed by Sallusto's group in 2000 and posits that strong and weak strengths of the aforementioned three signals control T-cell differentiation into short-lived TE and long-lived TM cells, respectively (Fig.Â 1B) [2]. Subsequent evidence has accumulated in support of this model, with distinct strengths of TCR or antigen (high and low affinities) and IL-2 (high and low doses) signals favoring TE and TM cell differentiation, respectively [4, 5]. Various transcription factors crucial to controlling T-cell phenotypes have been identified, with forkhead box-O-1 (FOXO1), FOXO1-regulated T-cell factor-1 (TCF1), inhibition of DNA-binding protein-3 (Id3) and Eomes favoring TM cell differentiation and T-bet and Id2 favoring TE cell differentiation (Fig.Â 1B) [1]. Adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase-Î±1 (AMPKÎ±1) is a conserved energy sensor that plays central role in controlling cellular metabolism and survival [6]. AMPKÎ±1 stimulates mitochondrial biogenesis and fatty acid oxidation (FAO) to support TM-cell differentiation by increasing the abundance of Unc-51-like autophagy-activating kinase-1 (ULK1), autophagy-related gene-7 (ATG7), proliferator-activated receptor-Î³ coactivator-1Î± (PGC1Î±) and aquaporin-9 (AQP9). In contrast, mammalian target of rapamycin complex-1 (mTORC1) regulates the expression of hypoxia-inducible factor-1Î± (HIF-1Î±) and cMyC, which in turn promote glycolytic metabolism crucial for TE cell development (Fig.Â 1B) [6]. However, despite concerted efforts to identify the contributions of key transcription factors and metabolic profiles to T-cell memory, the underlying molecular mechanism(s) controlling distinct T-cell differentiation programs has yet to be discovered.
SCIENCE

