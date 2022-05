The COVID-19 pandemic is causing more children to experience mental health crises that lead to emergency room visits in Wisconsin and other states, health professionals say. Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee created a grant-funded crisis response team in 2020. Allison McCool, director of social work for the hospital, said they initially expected to treat around 800 kids annually. Instead, the team had seen around 1,400 last year.

