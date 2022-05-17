ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Virtual Diagnostic Market Research Insight 2022| Industry Development - Growth Opportunities in Future, Revenue Forecast Up to 2030

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. has announced the publication of a market research report titled "Global Virtual Diagnostic Market by (Type (Gastrointestinal Virtual Diagnostics Market, Ophthalmology Virtual Diagnostics Market, Cardiology Virtual Diagnostics Market, Pathology Virtual Diagnostics Market, and Other Virtual Diagnostics Markets), End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others...

HackerNoon

Using a Product-Led Growth Mindset to Improve User Experience

Amir Rozenberg, Vice President of Product at Quali, is working on product-led growth (PLG) at Quali by taking a close look at user needs, translating those needs into experiments, and learning from and refining usage patterns. Through a PLG lens, Amir shares his top focus areas for servicing DevOps and IT professionals.
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Warehouse robotics provider GreyOrange raises $110M

The world of warehouse robotics is heating up, and investors are taking note. GreyOrange, a provider of automated robotic fulfillment solutions and inventory optimization software, announced Wednesday that it had secured $110 million via growth financing in a round led by Mithril Capital Management with participation from Blackrock. The company...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

5 construction tech investors analyze 2022 trends and opportunities

Even though many large construction firms manage internal R&D units, more than a third of employees say they’re reluctant to adopt new technology. “This is a structural problem of the industry, as there are fairly low margins and everything is project-based,” said Heinrich Gröller, a partner at Speedinvest. “It is difficult to find a project manager who is willing to take the risk to implement bleeding-edge tech on their project.”
INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

Raytheon Technologies invests in hypersonic aircraft startup Hermeus

Aerospace and defense giant Raytheon Technologies is investing in Hermeus, the Georgia-based startup working to build hypersonic aircraft. It’s the first investment for RTX Ventures, the multibillion-dollar firm’s newly established venture capital group. “Hypersonic technologies are of critical importance to national security, which is why we made. our...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
freightwaves.com

Does reacting to real-time supply chain data beat forecasting?

Numerous companies, including CPG companies, at FreightWaves’ The Future of Supply Chain conference last week highlighted the difficulty of accurately forecasting. We heard that sentiment expressed from numerous companies, including transportation companies and intermediaries as well as CPG companies and other shippers. Basically, market forecasts are almost always too reflective of current market conditions without fully incorporating upcoming changes in market conditions. For example, in a tightening freight market, forecasts are rarely bullish enough (from carriers’ perspective) and forecasts are rarely bearish enough (again, from carriers’ perspective) when conditions start to loosen.
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

How to evolve your DTC startup’s data strategy and identify critical metrics

If you’re the founder of an e-commerce startup, there’s a pretty good chance you’re using a platform like Shopify, BigCommerce or WooCommerce, and one of the dozens of analytics extensions like RetentionX, Sensai metrics or ProfitWell that provide off-the-shelf reporting. At a high level, these tools are...
RETAIL
Inc.com

To Learn How Consumer Behavior Will Shape the Future of E-Commerce, Look to China

To understand how consumer behavior will shape the future of e-commerce, it's time to talk about Chinese consumers' enthusiasm for transactions in private domains. Focusing on direct-to-consumer e-commerce on the West's open web seems new, even risky. But it's not. Chinese brands validated their version of the open web--e-commerce in private domains instead of in hyper-crowded public-domain platforms--at least five years ago.
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

TurnKeyLender, VoPay, Team to Digitize Lending

Canadian integrated payment technology company VoPay has launched a partnership with unified lending management company TurnKey Lender to provide lenders with fully digitized end-to-end process automation, according to a Tuesday (May 17) press release. “TurnKey Lender and VoPay are combining forces to further streamline the digitization of every part of...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in FinTech: Bamba Snags $3.2M; Block Shifts Focus to Blockchain

In today’s FinTech news, Block, formerly known as Square, wants people to stop thinking of them as a payments-only company and will now be emphasizing its music streaming and cryptocurrency divisions. Plus, gamblers using Hard Rock Sportsbook can now move money back and forth in real time between their bank account and digital wallet.
MARKETS
hackernoon.com

Real Estate in the Metaverse: Market Trends, Opportunities, and Tips

A 31-years old Indonesian, named Clerkclirk, bought a virtual penthouse for $36,000 and sold it just two days later for more than triple of the original price. Virtual land in the metaverse market is predicted to continue rising at a [CAGR of 31.2%] from 2022 to 2028. You can buy virtual properties directly from your platform of choice, or you can benefit from third-party resellers, such as [nonfungible.com].
MARKETS
Fast Company

The customer’s always right: Consumer behavior as a blueprint for innovation

As consumer behavior changed through the pandemic, so too did the course of innovation. With a 200% increase in searches for touchless, innovation in touchless technology took off. Mark-Hans Richer, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer and SVP of Fortune Brands Home & Security, witnessed this disruption firsthand, as his company developed more touchless products like the new Moen Smart Faucet. Discover what he’s learned about effectively reading (and reacting to) the shifting signals of consumer behavior.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

TIM's Sparkle, Atos Partner to Cater Growing Demand for Cloud Services and Solutions

Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top global operators, and Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, announced a three-year agreement to address the growing demand from clients in European and other adjacent countries for cloud services and solutions. The partnership aims to develop business...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Kenyan Software Startup Bamba Secures $3.2M Seed Funding

Enterprise software startup Bamba secured $3.2 million in a seed funding round led by 468 Capital with participation from Presight Ventures, Jigsaw VC and angel investors Mato Peric, Leonard Stiegeler, Laurin Hainy and Thomas Stafford. The startup is based in Nairobi, Kenya and builds mobile-first enterprise software for micro-merchants in...
BUSINESS
pymnts

EMEA Daily: UK to Unveil New Rules to Target Push Payment Fraud

In today’s top Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, the United Kingdom’s Payment System Regulator (PSR) gets ready to roll out new rules targeting authorized push payment (APP) fraud. Plus, Dubai-based FinTech Pemo lands $12 million in seed funding, African health startup CarePoint raises $12 million, and Dutch payments firm Mollie teams up with buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider in3.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

When harnessing the power of social media, engagement is a key performance indicator

The explosive growth of social media during the last decade has dramatically changed the dynamics of business-customer interactions. Yet relatively few firms have properly strategized their social media appearance and involvement, says Fang Fang Li, who will publicly defend her doctoral dissertation at the University of Vaasa on Wednesday 18th May.
INTERNET
Fast Company

Why strategic partnerships can help brands elevate their social responsibility

There was a time when Patagonia and Ben & Jerry’s—companies whose values stood at the center of how they conduct business, engage with employees, and align with broader social initiatives—were considered outliers in the business world. Increasingly, however, these outsiders are now a model of corporate behavior, resonating with consumers and employees alike.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Retail Software SpotOn Nets $300M for Development

SpotOn, a software and payment company working with restaurants and retail businesses, announced Wednesday (May 18) that it has raised $300 million in a Series F round led by Dragoneer Investment Group. In its press release, the company, which services businesses of various types and sizes, said it plans to...
SOFTWARE

