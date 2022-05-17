Global Virtual Diagnostic Market Research Insight 2022| Industry Development - Growth Opportunities in Future, Revenue Forecast Up to 2030

Numerous companies, including CPG companies, at FreightWaves’ The Future of Supply Chain conference last week highlighted the difficulty of accurately forecasting. We heard that sentiment expressed from numerous companies, including transportation companies and intermediaries as well as CPG companies and other shippers. Basically, market forecasts are almost always too reflective of current market conditions without fully incorporating upcoming changes in market conditions. For example, in a tightening freight market, forecasts are rarely bullish enough (from carriers’ perspective) and forecasts are rarely bearish enough (again, from carriers’ perspective) when conditions start to loosen.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO