Multiple juveniles are charged with the murder of a Smithville man after Olathe, Kansas police began investigating a shooting in a park over the weekend. According to investigators, Marco Cardino, 19, of Smithville died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds sustained during the shooting that happened before 4 a.m. Saturday, May 14, in Black Bob Park in the 14500 block of West 151st Street in Olathe.

1 DAY AGO