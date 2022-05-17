ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID Update: IL reports 5,327 new cases, 14 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 2 days ago

Illinois reported 5,327 new COVID cases and 14 deaths Tuesday.

There have been at least 3,231,524 total COVID cases as of Tuesday, including at least 33,724 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

As of Monday night, 1,092 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 89 patients were in the ICU, and 33 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH said 23% of ICU beds are available.

FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5 to 11

IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 47.6 per-100,000 people.

A total of 22,157,432 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 64.68% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 14,325.

Doctors urge focus on COVID and chronic diseases

Angela Mitchell said she has never felt better, but, it took a long time for the 61-year-old to bounce back from COVID during the summer of 2020.

WCIA

CDC upgrades COVID risk level for 23 Illinois counties

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise, the CDC has upgraded a number of Illinois counties’ community risk levels from low to medium in its latest map of the country. The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics to determine COVID-19 community level for each county: New COVID-19 admissions […]
WAND TV

Pritzker announces response to baby formula shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker announced Illinois is working to help families get through a national baby formula shortage with a series of steps. The state is encouraging retailers to set aside formula for low-income Illinois families who are enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). The Illinois Department of Human Services has trained caseworkers to help families with formula questions through the IDHS Help Line, which can be reached by dialing 1-800-843-6154.
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Multiple bills aimed at hospital administration signed Tuesday

Multiple bills focused on hospitals were signed Tuesday, becoming law. House Bill 1950, which extends and expands the Hospital Assessment Program through 2026 and Senate Bills 3017, which amends the Loan Repayment Assistance for Physicians Act to address the shortage of healthcare providers in rural communities and 1435, which amends hospital licensing procedures to allow for health center mergers and increased healthcare coordination in rural districts were all signed.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois asks retailers to set aside baby formula for WIC recipients

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois is asking retailers to set aside baby formula for low-income families during a nationwide shortage. In coordination with the USDA Food & Nutrition Service, Illinois retailers are being encouraged to set aside formula for low-income families enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and […]
Facebook checks for $397 hit Illinois bank accounts

The benefits of internet privacy laws can sometimes be hard to grasp: With the right regulations, users can sometimes have a vague reassurance that advertisers or the government can’t snoop as easily on their personal information. But this week, residents of Illinois have been getting a more tangible benefit:...
COVID-19 UPDATE: FDA OK’s Boosters For Kids; Automakers Reinstate Mask Mandate; 5,327 New Illinois Cases; Kane Goes 2 Weeks Without a COVID Death

OVERVIEW: FDA OK’s Boosters For Kids; More Free COVID Tests; BA.2.12.1 Presents Like Flu, Cold Or Seasonal Allergies. U.S. regulators on Tuesday authorized a COVID-19 booster shot for healthy 5- to 11-year-olds, hoping an extra vaccine dose will enhance their protection as infections once again creep upward. Everyone 12 and older already was supposed to get one booster dose for the best protection against the newest coronavirus variants — and some people, including those 50 and older, can choose a second booster. (The Associated Press)
Wisconsin health officials urge masking in 7 counties with high COVID levels

Wisconsin health officials are urging people in seven counties with high COVID-19 levels to wear masks indoors, and they’re encouraging precautions statewide. The counties that meet the CDC definition for a high COVID burden are Racine, Kenosha, Vernon, Monroe, La Crosse, Rusk and Barron. Most other Wisconsin counties, including Milwaukee, are in the medium category.
2 Confirmed Cases of Neurologic EHV-1 in Oregon

On May 17 the Oregon Department of Agriculture confirmed that two horses residing on separate Deschutes County properties tested positive for the neurologic form of equine herpesvirus (EHV-1). The first horse was confirmed EHV-1-positive on May 4 after returning home from an April 22-25 event at the Oregon Horse Center, in Eugene. The horse showed neurologic signs without fever or nasal discharge and was subsequently euthanized.
Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials are urging the residents of seven Wisconsin counties who stopped wearing masks when COVID-19 cases fell across the state to grab them again when they leave home. The Department of Health Services issued the recommendation Monday after the most recent weekly update from...
