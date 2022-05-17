COVID Update: IL reports 5,327 new cases, 14 deaths

Illinois reported 5,327 new COVID cases and 14 deaths Tuesday.

There have been at least 3,231,524 total COVID cases as of Tuesday, including at least 33,724 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

As of Monday night, 1,092 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 89 patients were in the ICU, and 33 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH said 23% of ICU beds are available.

IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 47.6 per-100,000 people.

A total of 22,157,432 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 64.68% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 14,325.

Doctors urge focus on COVID and chronic diseases

Angela Mitchell said she has never felt better, but, it took a long time for the 61-year-old to bounce back from COVID during the summer of 2020.