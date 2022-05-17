ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanted: Boston Police searching for Lawrence man linked to weekend rape

By Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
Edwin Fantauzzi, 33, of Lawrence MA is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches, 185 pounds

Police in Boston have identified a man wanted for rape on Harrison Avenue in Boston on Saturday.

Warrants accuse Fantauzzi of rape, assault with intent to rape, and assault and battery. The attack happened at around 6:30 Saturday morning.

Police had previously released surveillance images of the man they were looking for in the attack.

Wanted: Boston Police searching for Lawrence man linked to weekend rape (Boston Police Department)

The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

