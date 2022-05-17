Edwin Fantauzzi, 33, of Lawrence MA is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches, 185 pounds

Police in Boston have identified a man wanted for rape on Harrison Avenue in Boston on Saturday.

Edwin Fantauzzi, 33, of Lawrence MA is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches, 185 pounds

Warrants accuse Fantauzzi of rape, assault with intent to rape, and assault and battery. The attack happened at around 6:30 Saturday morning.

Police had previously released surveillance images of the man they were looking for in the attack.

Wanted: Boston Police searching for Lawrence man linked to weekend rape (Boston Police Department)

[ Police searching for suspect in Boston sexual assault ]

The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group