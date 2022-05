TEMPE, Ariz. — No. 20 LSU recovered from its first four-game losing streak seven weeks ago with some of its best work. This one ended its season, and it hurt. The Tigers fell to Cal State Fullerton 3-2 on Saturday in an elimination game in the NCAA softball regional at Arizona State, the first time since 2014 that they have not advanced to a super regional.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO