The Vidalia Indians and the Lovett Lions met Tuesday evening May 17 for Game 3 of the state semi-final series at Greg James Field. After splitting a double header on Monday this was the rubber match to see who would move on to face Thomasville for the 2A State Championship. Vidalia came out on top with a hard fought 5-4 win. The Indians will face Thomasville in a double header on Monday, May 23 at Georgia Southern University starting at 5:00. If a third game becomes necessary it will be played on Tuesday.

VIDALIA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO