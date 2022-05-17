ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islanders Kevin Fiala update: Wild GM uncertain they can keep him

One of the big offseason targets for New York Islanders fans is Minnesota Wild's, Kevin Fiala. The 25-year-old is at the end of his contract and the Wild's cap situation doesn't really allow them the money to keep him. The Wild don't likely have the room to re-sign the...

The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Unlikely to Return to Team for 2022-23 Season

The Boston Bruins have a number of questions that will require answers going into this offseason. What will happen with veteran Patrice Bergeron? Is Jake DeBrusk finally going to be moved? Where will the team find more scoring? Are they going to make a big, short-term move if Bergeron decides to return? Finally, how do they compete in a tough Atlantic Division?
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Flames Recalling Valimaki Results in Concern for Tanev’s Status

As Game 1 is set to take place against their bitter rival, the Edmonton Oilers, the Calgary Flames announced that they have recalled Juuso Valimaki from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. The Heat do not start their third-round playoff series until Monday, which means this could simply be an insurance move by the Flames. However, some are worried there may be more to it.
NHL
Yardbarker

Report: GM Ron Hextall Asked to Map Future of Penguins

The season ended under a week ago for the Pittsburgh Penguins, and there is already a possible fire being set in the front office. The morning after the Penguins lost in Game 7 to the New York Rangers, there was rumors that the new ownership in Fenway Sports Group (FSG) was evaluating general manager Ron Hextall.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Rinzel plays similar to Parayko, scout says on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Chaska defenseman comparable to Blues star with size, fluid skating, offensive ability. Sam Rinzel, the top-rated high school player in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters for the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft, plays a style similar to St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko, according to Greg Rajanen of Central Scouting.
NHL
markerzone.com

MINNESOTA STAR KIRILL KAPRIZOV SAYS HE KNOWS SOME FANS HATED HIM AT THE BEGINNING OF 2021-22

Kirill Kaproziv of the Minnesota Wild has established himself as a star in the NHL in just his second season in the league. After winning the Calder Trophy last year as the league's top rookie, Kaprizov had a huge 2021-22, netting 47 goals and 108 points in 81 games. Despite how this year went for him, Kaprizov told reporters in his year end interview that he knows some Minnesota fans weren't too happy with him at the beginning of the season.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Bruins star Brad Marchand set for surprise offseason surgery

The Boston Bruins were bounced in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after failing to win a single game on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes in their seven-game series. While they managed to get the job done in Boston, it wasn’t enough to force their way into the second round. With the offseason looming, it appears Brad Marchand could be set to undergo a procedure on his hip, according to Fluto Shinzawa.
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Barry Trotz next Jets coach, and Malkin dismisses KHL talk

Barry Trotz interviewed with his hometown Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. The 59 year-old head coach compiled a 152-103-34 record in 4 seasons with the Islanders that included two runs to the Eastern Conference Final before they surprisingly let him go at season’s end. For his coaching career, he’s amassed...
NHL
markerzone.com

PENS COACH COMMENTS ON REPORT CROSBY WAS CLEARED TO PLAY GAME 6 BUT TEAM WOULDN'T LET HIM

It was a bit of a head scratcher when the report was made public. After the Pittsburgh Penguins were knocked out of the playoffs in game seven by the New York Rangers, a report from The Athletic's Rob Rossi stated star player Sidney Crosby was medically cleared to play game 6, but the team - specifically GM Ron Hextall - wouldn't let him due to concerns over his concussion history. Rossi made the statement while doing an interview with a local radio station.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Jake DeBrusk gives update on status of his Bruins trade request

Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk had a strong close to the NHL regular season and played well in the team's first-round playoff series defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes. DeBrusk tallied 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 15 games in April, and he followed that up with four points (two goals, two assists) in seven games against the Hurricanes. He proved to be a strong fit with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron on Boston's top line.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Wild 2021-22 Player Report Card: Mats Zuccarello

He’s most known for being Kirill Kaprizov’s go-to wing partner so it was only fitting he be the second to receive his report card after Kaprizov’s. He finished the season third among Wild players for scoring and set new career-highs in both assists and points, unfortunately, he just missed out on goals, and that player was Mats Zuccarello. His career-high in goals is 26, the number he made it to this season was 24.
SAINT PAUL, MN
markerzone.com

BARRY TROTZ TO INTERVIEW WITH HIS HOMETOWN TEAM ON TUESDAY

Just over a week ago, Barry Trotz was fired by the New York Islanders after spending four years as their bench boss. In his tenure on Long Island, Trotz guided them to back-to-back appearances in the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Trotz will...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Colorado Avalanche: 3 bold predictions vs. Blues in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Colorado Avalanche are looking to stay hot against the St. Louis Blues in the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Avs made quick work of the Nashville Predators in the first round, defeating their opponents in four games, and now they’ll look to see similar results against the Blues. St. Louis should provide a more difficult test than Nashville did, but the Avs are certainly up for the challenge. We’ll be making some bold Avalanche-Blues predictions for their second-round matchup in the 2022 NHL Playoffs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theScore

Predators sign Hynes to 2-year extension

The Nashville Predators have signed head coach John Hynes to a two-year extension, general manager David Poile announced Thursday. Hynes' current contract, which included a one-year team option, was set to expire. The Preds hired the 47-year-old bench boss midway through the 2019-20 campaign, taking over for Peter Laviolette. Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Bill Guerin not sure if Wild can bring back Kevin Fiala

After the Minnesota Wild were eliminated by the St. Louis Blues, it opened a key offseason for General Manager Bill Guerin, none more in the eye of the public than the future of Kevin Fiala. "I mean, we'd love to have Kevin back," Guerin said Tuesday. "I don't know if...
NHL
Poile Addresses State of Predators Franchise as Offseason Arrives

Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile discusses the 2021-22 season and looks ahead to 2022-23. Two Mondays ago, the Nashville Predators were left with an empty feeling. So, as the sun came up the morning after they were swept by the Colorado Avalanche in the opening round of the Stanley...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Game Haus

Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round Predictions

The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is officially in the books. It was an exciting round of playoff hockey in which five of the eight series needed to go all the way to game seven. The second round should offer even more exciting series as teams fight to make it to the conference finals. Here are predictions for the four series taking place in the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Draft Targets: Matthew Savoie

Heading into the 2022 NHL Draft, the Detroit Red Wings seem to be in a position to draft a forward with the eighth overall selection. They have plenty of defensive prospects, highlighted by last year’s sixth overall pick Simon Edvinsson, and their goaltender of the future, Sebastian Cossa, is doing his thing in the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season. With the graduation of Lucas Raymond and Joe Veleno this season, the Red Wings have Jonatan Berggren as their top forward prospect, but beyond him is a list of forwards that project to be second line forwards at best. Furthermore, they lack a prospect that projects to be a top-six or even top line center at the NHL level, and that’s a hole that has persisted since Dylan Larkin graduated back in the fall of 2015.
DETROIT, MI
