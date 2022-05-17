TEL AVIV to TULUM® Lag B’Omer Party Hyde at SLS Hotel Miami Beach 5/21/22

Jazz at MOCA Featuring Chardavoine in Celebration of Haitian Heritage Month. Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA) Jazz at MOCA” is MOCA’s free outdoor concert series in-person on the last Friday of every month. On Friday, May 27, MOCA is pleased to present Haitian-born, Brooklyn-bred guitarist Chardavoine. He has covered the gambit of musical styles through the waves of his guitar. Chardavoine has performed with Dave Valentin and performed for Aretha Franklin alongside the Tito Puente Jr. orchestra. He is known for his interpretation of “Haitian jazz,” a new genre emerging in jazz today. His latest release, “The Tribute,” is an eloquent testimony of this genre of music, showcasing his talents not only as an excellent musician but also as a creative and seasoned arranger.

