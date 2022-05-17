ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

TEL AVIV to TULUM® Lag B’Omer Party Hyde at SLS Hotel Miami Beach 5/21/22

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for an unforgettable night outdoors under the stars at Miami’s most exclusive poolside location with top...

The French Horn Collective at Artscape May 29 FREE! 5/29/22

The French Horn Collective at Artscape May 29 FREE!. Save the date! May 29th: The Global Arts Project and The Collins Park Neighborhood Association Present: The ARTSCAPE Concert Series Celebrating Memorial Day Weekend! Featuring The French Horn Collective Allstars! A fusion of Gypsy Jazz, Traditional Jazz, French Standards, Original Compositions, and Hot Swing. A collective of world-class vocalists and instrumentalists to accompany leader Vincent Raffard, a.k.a The French Horn. 5-7 pm. It’s also Family Day at the Bass Museum next door; the museum is also FREE, from 2-4 PM. A day for the whole family!
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

Azealia Banks and Marina Set to Headline Wynwood Pride 2022

There's no denying that Miami Beach hosting its Pride celebration in April makes sense as a way to attract LGBTQ+ tourists to the city — New York, San Francisco, and Toronto already have world-renowned Pride celebrations that are tough to compete with. Still, it felt odd that Miami didn't host anything for Pride in June, even if it was just for the locals.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Sanguich De Miami At EEEEEATSCON

If there was ever a reason to make Miami’s official food the Cuban sandwich, it is Sanguich de Miami. If we replaced politicians with food—which isn’t the worst idea—Sanguich de Miami’s Cubano would have our vote for mayor of the city. Nowhere in Miami nails...
MIAMI, FL
soulofmiami.org

Whisk your worries away: Celebrate National Whiskey Day at Negroni Midtown 5/21/22

Whisk your worries away: Celebrate National Whiskey Day at Negroni Midtown. Saturday, 05/21/2022, 11:00 am – 01:00 am, 05/22/2022. Toast to World Whiskey Day on Saturday, May 21 with a visit to Negroni featuring a specially curated menu of whiskey-infused dishes and crafted cocktails. The Midtown Miami hot spot will be serving a Whiskey Flight ($40) with a variety of whiskeys from around the world including Legent, Glenfiddich, Yamazaki and Johnnie Walker served with a side of chocolate and nuts. For happy hour, their popular Irish Mule will be available for $8 along with mouthwatering Drunk Chicken Wings, made with Japanese whiskey sauce, topped with sesame seeds. Enjoy the ultimate Whiskey celebration by dining al fresco on their patio or opt for a spot inside, accompanied with a live DJ pumping tunes all day. Reservations can be made via OpenTable or by calling the restaurant directly at (786) 510-0075.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

The profound Superblue Miami is an escape from reality

Superblue Miami is offering you a one-of-a-kind immersive experience that’s worth a visit!. Superblue Miami is an incredibly unique immersive art and cultural experience comprising multiple installations and exhibits for attendees. There is a wide variety of activities to participate in and experiences to check out. From cafes to...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Best of Haiti Music Festival Takes Place This Saturday

South Floridians can find a celebration of culture, history and pride in Little Haiti during the second annual Best of Haiti Music Festival. Organizers say the event, which takes place Saturday, is an extension of Haitian Flag Day that fell on a weekday this year. “It’s important to know where...
MIAMI, FL
soulofmiami.org

Jazz at MOCA Featuring Chardavoine in Celebration of Haitian Heritage Month 5/27/22

Jazz at MOCA Featuring Chardavoine in Celebration of Haitian Heritage Month. Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA) Jazz at MOCA” is MOCA’s free outdoor concert series in-person on the last Friday of every month. On Friday, May 27, MOCA is pleased to present Haitian-born, Brooklyn-bred guitarist Chardavoine. He has covered the gambit of musical styles through the waves of his guitar. Chardavoine has performed with Dave Valentin and performed for Aretha Franklin alongside the Tito Puente Jr. orchestra. He is known for his interpretation of “Haitian jazz,” a new genre emerging in jazz today. His latest release, “The Tribute,” is an eloquent testimony of this genre of music, showcasing his talents not only as an excellent musician but also as a creative and seasoned arranger.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
WGAU

Rapper Lil Meech accused of stealing luxury watches in Miami

MIAMI — Rapper-actor Lil Meech, a protege of hip-hop star 50 Cent, is accused of being involved in a scheme to steal watches worth hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of watches, authorities said. The 22-year-old musician, whose real name is Demetrius Edward Flenory Jr., was arrested on Saturday...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Trader Joe's Midtown Miami Opening Any Day Now

Trader Joe's Midtown Miami location is set to open any day now. The store, opening at the Gio Midtown building at 3191 NE First Ave., will be the first Trader Joe's located in Midtown Miami. Currently, the Monrovia, California-based chain has a location in Pinecrest, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, and several in Broward County.
MIAMI, FL
soulofmiami.org

Pizza Making Class 6/7/22

From 6:30-8:30 p.m., guests in attendance will receive hands-on instruction by Fratelli’s master pizza maker and learn how to make and stretch their own individual pizza dough with fresh toppings using Neapolitan hand techniques. Enjoy a complimentary welcome glass of Prosecco at arrival, passed bites such as cacio &...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

What Reinaldo Valdes Realtor for 52 Years, Says About the State of Real-Estate in Miami

Reinaldo Valdes is one of the most well-known and respected realtors in Miami with his 52 plus years of experience. It is with great pleasure that we at Calle Ocho News bring you some insight into the Miami real estate market of 2022. To do this we sat down with a local realtor serving Miami-Dade County in many ways for the past 52 years Reinaldo “Rey” Valdes whom is also the founder of Global Compass Real Estate Investments Corp..
MIAMI, FL
soulofmiami.org

Music in the Park at Gulfstream Park Village 5/20/22 – 5/22/22

Gulfstream Park’s Music in the Park, featuring the greatest collection of local homegrown performers, will continue through the spring with weekly duos and trios performing outside on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights at the Village Center Stage. All show times are from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Below is the full schedule of performers and their descriptions. Performances are subject to change; cancellations may occur due to inclement weather.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ken Russell catches another viral wave on TikTok with videos targeting sea polluters

Russell's following on TikTok has increased nearly tenfold since January. In early January, Florida Politics reported on how Democratic Miami Commissioner Ken Russell was harnessing the video-based social media app TikTok to broaden his exposure and reach younger, more digitally engaged voters as he seeks federal office. At the time,...
MIAMI, FL

