Victoria County, TX

Former Victoria County District Attorney Dexter Eaves has died

By James Munoz
 2 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – 25 News Now has confirmed Dexter Eaves has died. The former Victoria County District Attorney graduated law school from St. Mary’s in 1991. He served as district attorney from 1998 to 2007 in Victoria County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybkc1_0fhBR1kJ00

Dexter Eaves, former Victoria County District Attorney

