One person is dead and another has been rescued after two siblings became trapped under sand while digging at a Jersey Shore beach, authorities said. Police and emergency medical services responded to a barrier island beach in Toms River, New Jersey, shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday "for reports of juveniles trapped in the sand as it collapsed around them while digging," the Toms River Police Department said on Facebook.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO