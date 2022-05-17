ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Watch Now: The healthiest and unhealthiest cities in the United States

By Stringr
Herald & Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere you live can determine your...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States
shefinds

4 Fresh Fruits Doctors Swear By To Stop Inflammation

From arthritis to cancer to diabetes, chronic inflammation can have some serious consequences on your overall health. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to take care of your body and fight inflammation and its effects as much as possible—and that includes keeping your diet in check!
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Deadline

Covid Omicron Variant BA.2.12.1 Spreading Quickly Across United States; Related Cases Up Nearly 100% In Past Two Weeks

Click here to read the full article. In February, the first few cases of two new, more infectious variants were identified in the Northeastern United States. Dubbed BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.12.2, these sublineages of the BA.2 variant made up only 1.5% of newly-sequenced positive tests before March 19. But, warned New York State Public Health officials, the new variants are thought to have a 23%–27% growth advantage over BA.2, which itself had an estimated 30% growth advantage over the original Omicron. About 6 weeks later, the numbers support that theory. For the week ending April 16, BA.2.12.1, which seems to be the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

U.S. Covid Death Toll Hits 1 Million, According To CDC

Click here to read the full article. While a number of outlets have reported the milestone as already surpassed, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday made it official: More than one million Americans have lost their lives in cases related to Covid-19. The real toll is likely much higher. The death toll is “equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 336 days,” according to The Associated Press, which confirmed the news today. “It is roughly equal to how many Americans died in the Civil War and World War II combined.” The number is roughly in like with...
NFL
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
WebMD

U.S. COVID Deaths Hit 1 Million: 'History Should Judge Us'

May 13, 2022 – Amid warnings of a new surge in coronavirus cases, COVID-19 deaths in the United States hit the 1 million mark today, according to Johns Hopkins University, a chilling and tragic milestone for a pandemic still bringing waves of grief and disrupting lives into a third year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSN.com

Is Kansas one of America’s unluckiest states?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re planning a trip to West Virginia anytime soon, here are some tips for you: Don’t break any mirrors, avoid black cats, and definitely don’t travel on Friday the 13th. West Virginia was named the unluckiest state in the nation, according to...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy