Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: We hear on very good authority that Warner Bros. has taken a Jason Momoa project off the table after an intense bidding war. The project from The Eternals scribes Kaz and Ryan Firpo is tentatively titled The Executioner. With a storyline that’s under wraps, it is billed as a fun action murder mystery in the spirit of Knives Out meets The Lord of the Rings. No director attached as of yet. The project puts Momoa back in business with his Aquaman producer Peter Safran, who is producing the Firpo-scripted feature project. Warner Bros EVP Jesse Ehrman is steering the...

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO