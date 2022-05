North Texas multifamily property owners are in for a shock this appraisal season. The region’s multifamily appraisals have shot up by breathtaking margins. Dallas County’s multifamily appraisals are up by an average of 46 percent, according to the Dallas Business Journal. To the north in Denton County, appraisals are up by an average of 64 percent, and in Tarrant County, which is most of the Fort Worth area, there was an average of 68 percent in notices of increase.

