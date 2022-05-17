Rensselaer PD to conduct seatbelt, STOP-DWI enforcement campaigns

RENSSELAER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Rensselaer City Police Department will be conducting a “Click It or Ticket” seatbelt enforcement campaign. The campaign starts on May 22 and runs through June 5.

According to New York Law, seatbelts must be worn for everyone in both the front and back seats of a vehicle. Police said it only takes a few seconds to fasten a seatbelt or to secure a child’s safety seat.

The Rensselaer City Police said it has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to enforcing this rule. Officers will be out enforcing, ticketing, and educating people about the safety of wearing seatbelts.

Rensselaer police will also be participating in the New York State “STOP- DWI” high visibility campaign. This campaign starts May 27 and runs through May 31 for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The goal of the campaign is to reduce drunk and impaired driving and to encourage people to have a plan for the holiday. Whether you are driving, riding, or hosting, remember to plan ahead with a sober driver to take you home.

Police remind residents to:

Never drink and drive

Don’t let someone get behind the wheel that has been drinking or is impaired by drugs

If you’re hosting the holiday gathering, make sure everyone has a ride home

Always wear your seatbelt

Call 911 if you see a drunk or impaired driver

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.