ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer, NY

Rensselaer PD to conduct seatbelt, STOP-DWI enforcement campaigns

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30nZzI_0fhBPU5J00

RENSSELAER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Rensselaer City Police Department will be conducting a “Click It or Ticket” seatbelt enforcement campaign. The campaign starts on May 22 and runs through June 5.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

According to New York Law, seatbelts must be worn for everyone in both the front and back seats of a vehicle. Police said it only takes a few seconds to fasten a seatbelt or to secure a child’s safety seat.

The Rensselaer City Police said it has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to enforcing this rule. Officers will be out enforcing, ticketing, and educating people about the safety of wearing seatbelts.

Bennington County participating in ‘click it or ticket’ campaign

Rensselaer police will also be participating in the New York State “STOP- DWI” high visibility campaign. This campaign starts May 27 and runs through May 31 for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The goal of the campaign is to reduce drunk and impaired driving and to encourage people to have a plan for the holiday. Whether you are driving, riding, or hosting, remember to plan ahead with a sober driver to take you home.

DWI suspect allegedly mistakes Sawkill Creek for road

Police remind residents to:

  • Never drink and drive
  • Don’t let someone get behind the wheel that has been drinking or is impaired by drugs
  • If you’re hosting the holiday gathering, make sure everyone has a ride home
  • Always wear your seatbelt
  • Call 911 if you see a drunk or impaired driver
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

New Hampshire man arrested on weapon and drug charges

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New Hampshire man has been arrested by State Police on several charges on May 15. Police said they could also smell alcohol at the scene. Police arrested Michael Connor, 52 of Goffstown, New Hampshire. When police searched the vehicle they said Connor was found to have a switchblade, LSD, multiple glass containers […]
CATSKILL, NY
Saratogian

Halfmoon man charged with DWI, possessing illegal handgun

COLONIE, N.Y. — A Halfmoon man was recently arrested on handgun and DWI charges in connection with an incident on Central Avenue. Brian F. Thompson, 41, was charged with felony second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a breath test, and other traffic infractions.
COLONIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rensselaer, NY
City
New York City, NY
Rensselaer, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thursday, May 19

Today's five things to know feature the Albany County Sheriff's announcement that he will run for State Senate, a man arrested in Saratoga Springs for selling narcotics, and the tragic passing of a local news legend.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seatbelts#Dwi#Rensselaer Pd#The New York State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
informnny.com

Oneida County residence surrounded after report of shots fired

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Oneida County Regional SWAT team was dispatched to a residence in Paris after the Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots fired. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, deputies responded to the area of 9958 Pinnacle Road in the Town of Paris after a caller reported that they had heard shots fired in the area and somebody yelling.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany homicide victim was up and coming local chef

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The community is mourning the loss of 31-year-old Tyrome Wallace, who was stabbed to death inside his Washington Avenue apartment Monday night. Wallace was an up and coming local chef who had spent years working in Albany restaurants. “It was heartbreaking to read that this morning, when I found out,” said […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Colonie man pleads guilty to Albany murder

ALBANY - A man pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon to an Albany murder. Natural Wise Joseph will be sentenced to 18 years to life, after accepting a plea bargain Thursday afternoon in Albany County Court.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy