A Texas judge has approved the $95M sale of three downtown Austin properties owned by embattled World Class Holdings investor Nate Paul. The parcels are owned by an entity connected to World Class, but amid ongoing litigation a court-appointed receiver has been assigned the task of liquidating the entity’s assets. The 54,000-square-foot site is adjacent to two sides of the Austonian condo tower, Austin’s second-tallest building. It’s zoned for a development of up to 1 million square feet.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO