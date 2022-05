CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Nearly 30 years ago, the Orlando Magic entered the NBA Draft Lottery with a 1.52% chance of winning -- the worst odds of any team. But they defied those odds, leaping from No. 11 to No. 1, becoming the biggest longshot to ever win and selecting Michigan star Chris Webber. Only two other teams since the weighted lottery system debuted in 1990 have had similar luck, snagging the top pick with less than 2% odds: The Chicago Bulls in 2008 and Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014.

