This is National Public Works Week and to mark the occasion, Greenville Public Works is holding its annual food drive to benefit the Bond County Food Pantry. Donations may be dropped off at the Greenville Municipal Building or the Greenville Police Department. Public Works employees will also be stationed at Capri IGA and Dollar General on Wednesday, May 18, and Friday, May 20, from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. For more, visit GreenvilleIllinois.com or call 664-1644.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO