The Pocahontas Little League will have a fundraiser Saturday, May 21, at the ball fields in Pocahontas. The first game begins at 10 AM and five teams are participating in the blind-draw double-elimination bracket. This will be an annual event called the Dale Lindley Memorial softball tournament. There will be plenty of good softball and concessions offering grilled pork burgers, hotdogs, and brats. For more, call Kelli at 960-4799.

POCAHONTAS, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO