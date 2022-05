The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Carlyle Lake Project will host Kids to Parks Day on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors through multiple educational activities. From a live animal presentation and nature hikes with park rangers, to the new interactive Junior Ranger Program all participants are sure to have a fun outside experience. After the event, head over to the Dam West Boat Ramp to see the IHSA State Bass Fishing Finals weigh-in at approximately 3:30 p.m.

CARLYLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO