Scenes from the annual Ride of Silence through downtown San Antonio. (Isaiah Alonzo for MySA) San Antonio cyclists joined in a silent ride through the streets of downtown on Wednesday, May 18, for the annual Ride of Silence, a global cycling protest that honors those killed on the road . Ride of Silence, a nationwide ride, occurs every year on the third Wednesday of National Bike Month (May) .

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO