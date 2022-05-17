ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills-Chiefs game ranked as 2022's best game by The Athletic

By Justin DiLoro
 5 days ago
The NFL 2022 schedule came out last week to the usual over-analysis by fans and pundits alike. Still, that doesn’t quell the anticipation and excitement for what could occur four months from now.

There are several marquee games that have a myriad of storylines making the anticipation that much more fascinating.

And after the way the Buffalo Bills’ season ended last year, it only makes sense that their upcoming rematch would be mentioned as one of the most anticipated games of the 2022 season.

The Athletic named the 2022 Week 6 matchup between Buffalo and Kansas City Chiefs as the best game of the season.

The Bills and Chiefs played in one of the most memorable, if not the most sensational, playoff game in NFL history in 2021.

The teams traded the lead multiple times in the final two minutes of the game, only to have the game decided in overtime.

Offensively, the teams combined for 974 total yards. Seven total touchdowns were thrown. The Bills’ Gabriel Davis set a playoff record with four receiving touchdowns.

The Athletic wrote that the playoff game has a massive impact on the state of the NFL:

At some point in the near future, we’ll start talking about last year’s playoff meeting between these two teams as “the game that changed the modern NFL as we know it.”

This has potential for a game filled with offensive fireworks is high, again. Both teams are still in a “win-now” mode.

Above all, both teams have superstar quarterbacks who will be battling for the next decade for league supremacy. For now, it will start with another regular-season matchup, one which could determine the top of the AFC playoff standings in January.

