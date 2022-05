BRISTOL – Bristol Public Schools recognized seven staff members as part of its 35th annual Staff Achievement Awards Monday night at the One Fifty Central restaurant. "Congratulations to the seven well-deserving staff members who were recognized last night at the 35th annual Staff Achievement Awards,” said BPS Superintendent Dr. Catherine Carbone. “These individuals have routinely gone above and beyond what is expected of them in the normal fulfillment of their responsibilities. A special thank you to the staff who nominated the recipients and recognized them for their exceptional efforts."

BRISTOL, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO