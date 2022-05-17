ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Memorial services honor Mississippi’s fallen officers

By Jailen Leavell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZOUwm_0fhBN9Nb00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – With National Police Week underway in Mississippi, cities and police departments across the state held fallen officer memorials on Tuesday, May 17.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety held a memorial service at its headquarters in Jackson. Attendees, including state leaders and family members of the fallen officers, gathered to reflect and remember those who died in the line of duty.

Local students create, sell crosses to help with Ukraine relief

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) was the keynote speaker at the event and shared words of encouragement to the families.

“This year, the governor had to be out of town, so I had the opportunity to speak. But before now, I come every year. It’s to us, a time for us to tell these people that we care and that we appreciate where we are because of them,” said Hosemann.

A 21-gun salute was held at the end of the ceremony.

The Jackson Police Department (JPD) also held a memorial at Thalia Mara Hall. The event was followed by an appreciation luncheon at the Mississippi Trade Mart.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi governor signs “Buddy’s Law”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed “Buddy’s Law” at the State Capitol on Thursday, May 19. Senate Bill 2245 requires children who abuse animals to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and treatment. Dog lovers gathered at the Capitol to welcome Buddy during his road to recovery. The veterinarian who took him in shared […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

1 killed in shooting on Marydell Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened on Marydell Street near Northside Drive around 1:30 p.m. They said Johnathan Clark shot and killed his cousin, 22-year-old Eddie Wright Jr. “This is a sad situation for this family. When a cousin […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Who was Eddie Maloney? A look back at his life

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Eddie Maloney, president and CEO of Cowboy Maloney’s Electric City Appliance Centers, has died at the age of 71. Maloney, a Jackson neighbor, grew up playing all-star baseball and basketball at St. Joseph High School. He also attended St. Richard’s Catholic School and Holy Family Catholic School. He continued his education […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Gluckstadt police equipment approved by city leaders

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Gluckstadt leaders approved new equipment for the Gluckstadt Police Department. The Madison County Journal reported the new equipment includes vehicles, radios, uniforms and cameras. During the meeting on May 10, Barry Hale was sworn-in as the assistant police chief for the department. He was Chief Wendell Watts’ first hire since taking […]
RIDGELAND, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Annual Trail of Honor to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Harley Davidson Dealership of Jackson will host the 20th Annual Trail of Honor on May 21-22. The event will be held on the dealership grounds at I-55 South in Jackson. Trail of Honor is open free to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Laurel mayor responds to park vandalism

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee called vandalism in the city “unacceptable” after an incident at a local park. The mayor said Boston Park was vandalized on Thursday, May 18. According Magee, a bathroom was vandalized, and a recently paved basketball court had graffiti on it. “The city is always attempting to provide […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Woman wanted for identity theft in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted on an identity theft charge. Officers said Candy McLaurin, 36, is wanted for allegedly using someone else’s identity to take out a loan and credit card. Anyone with information about her location can call the Hattiesburg Police Department […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi governor announces new hires for Department of Public Safety

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell announced new hires for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s leadership team. These included a new director of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) and a new Chief and Assistant Chief of Capitol Police. “Preserving the safety and security of […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delbert Hosemann
WJTV 12

2 arrested for shooting in Port Gibson

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested two men for a shooting that took place on Thursday, May 12 in Port Gibson. Deputies said they responded to reports of shots fired at 1120 Highway 61 North at 3:00 p.m. The 911 caller stated that one person had been shot and was taken to […]
PORT GIBSON, MS
WJTV 12

Petition: Name lake for outdoorsman, not segregationist

BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — A petition calls for rebranding a manmade lake in central Mississippi by removing the name of a racist former governor and replacing it with the name of a longtime journalist who wrote about hunting and fishing. The Ross Barnett Reservoir, northeast of Jackson, was completed in 1963 and named by the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg man wanted on commercial burglary charge

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man is wanted in connection to a commercial burglary that happened on Monday, April 25. Hattiesburg police said Jamie Antwuan Gammage, 23, has an active arrest warrant for commercial burglary. Officers said the incident happened on Hardy Street. Anyone with information about Gammage’s location can call the Hattiesburg Police […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg Warren School District offering free camps

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) will offer free camps for students this summer. The Vicksburg Post reported the camps allow students to review material, to receive individualized learning and to preview material for the upcoming school year. According to the newspaper, the following camps will be offered: ACT Summer Enrichment […]
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#Memorial Services#A Time For Us#Jpd#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg Summer Job Fair set for June 6

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The 4th Annual Summer Job Fair will be held in Downtown Hattiesburg on Monday, June 6. The job fair is the largest of its kind in Hattiesburg history and is the leading job fair in the Pine Belt. Forrest County Justice Court Judge and Hattiesburg Municipal Court Judge Gay Polk-Payton was […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Lawmakers hold hearing on childcare in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State lawmakers held a hearing to address ongoing concerns about federal funding with childcare in Mississippi. The hearing was held by the Democratic House Caucus on Thursday. Leaders from the Democratic House Caucus said the hearing comes after childcare providers expressed concerns about the lack of transparency with the Mississippi Department […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Sustainable mowing operations coming to Vicksburg National Military Park

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Beginning in Spring 2022, the National Park Service (NPS) implemented changes to mowing operations at Vicksburg National Military Park. The park is managing mowing and vegetation more sustainably through a combination of prioritizing mowing locations based on schedules, implementing more controlled burns, and propagating pollinator native plant meadows. Leaders said the new mowing […]
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Juvenile escapes from Henley-Young Youth Detention Center

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are searching for a juvenile escapee from the Henley-Young Youth Detention Center on McDowell Road. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the escapee is Rondarius Ragsdale, 17. He’s five feet ten inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Ragsdale’s last known address was on Woody Drive in South Jackson. According […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with attempted murder in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man is facing an attempted murder charged following a shooting that happened on Wednesday, May 4. The shooting happened near the intersection of Katie Avenue and Charles Street. Hattiesburg police responded and found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers said they arrested Davonte Harris, 22, near Martin […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mental Health Meetup to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians are invited to attend a free Mental Health Meetup for Mental Health Month in Jackson on Wednesday, May 25. The Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH) will provide guests with opportunities to learn more about available mental health resources. Organizers will spotlight the importance of peer support services in the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg police warn neighbors about phone scam

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police warned neighbors about an ongoing scam that’s attempting to solicit funds. The scammers tell the victims that they have unpaid fines or a failure to appear warrant, and they will be arrested. The scammers are posing as members of the Hattiesburg Police Department, using names of some actual officers. […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy