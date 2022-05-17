ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Grid operators release mixed reports to meet summer electricity demand

By Jeff Della Rosa
talkbusiness.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegional transmission organizations operating in Arkansas recently released projections for electricity generation this summer, and one expects insufficient resources to cover peak demand. Carmel, Ind.-based Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) plans to increase imports and possibly emergency resources to meet the demand amid warmer-than-normal temperatures forecasted in its footprint....

talkbusiness.net

