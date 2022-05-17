JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA (5/17/22) Bill Poch County Supervisor Candidate

Two Riverside residents are among 17 Iowa breeders listed in the Humane Society of the United States’ annual list of the country’s 100 worst dog breeders. Iowa had the second-highest number of breeders on the list. Lloyd Yoder of Valleyview Premium Puppies and Loren Yoder were listed separately but appear to possibly operate in different buildings on the same property. USDA inspectors who visited Lloyd’s business in February and March of 2022 found more than a dozen “egregious” violations, including two dogs, one of whom was a nursing mother, who appeared emaciated, as well as an injured dog, and filthy and unsafe conditions. Loren also appeared in the 2019 Horrible Hundred report, and received six violations following a February USDA inspection which noted rodent burrows in a dog enclosure, missing medical records and piles of feces. This is the 10th annual report released by the Humane Society using U.S. Department of Agriculture and state inspection reports with the aim to warn consumers about common problems at puppy mills and puppy-selling dealers, and to push for new legislation and stronger enforcement of humane laws. You can find the full here.

RIVERSIDE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO