Riverside, IA

JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA (5/17/22) Bill Poch County Supervisor Candidate

By John Bain
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s program we’re talking with...

Washington County Supervisors Approve Mower Purchase, Intern Hire

The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved acknowledgement of a mower purchase for the secondary roads department. County Engineer Jacob Thorius presented Tuesday that they are replacing one of two Schulte mowers they have for clearing the shoulders along their paved routes. The mower they are replacing is from 2003 and has considerable wear. The total quote is listed at about $36,777, which is about twice as much as what the county paid for the last Schulte mower in 2013. Thorius explained the department mows the shoulders to control vegetation, improve safety, drainage, and minimize drifting in the winter. The supervisors also approved a personnel change request to hire Yahir Jimenez as an engineering summer intern at $15 an hour. Jimenez is graduating from Highland High School this month, and has spent the last few months interning for the engineer’s office through the Kirkwood Regional Center.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Iowa DOT Reports Grant Approval for 163 Turn Lane Project

The Iowa DOT reports $225,000 from the Marion County share of the RISE Fund was approved for an Immediate Opportunity grant to assist in constructing turning lanes and paving a median on Iowa 163 located northwest of Pella. The project is necessary to provide improved access to the proposed expansion of LDJ Manufacturing, Inc., a manufacturer of the Thunder Creek Equipment brand of mobile fueling solutions in both the agriculture and industrial market and to support a commitment of the creation of 30 new full-time jobs out of 45 RISE eligible created jobs and $2,563,750 in associated capital investment. This project is anticipated to be completed by December 2022.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Des Moines may mask back up, mayor says

Des Moines may reinstate a mask policy if cases continue to escalate, Mayor Frank Cownie warned during a council work session Tuesday.Driving the news: Iowa averaged around 505 new COVID cases per day in the last week, according to The New York Times tracker. That's more than double the average two weeks ago. Deaths in that time have increased by 16%, with a daily average of three, as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations are averaging 132 a day, up 55%.Zoom in: Polk County reported a seven-day average of 105 new cases on Tuesday, up by 159% from two weeks ago.Flashback: The latest...
DES MOINES, IA
Washington County Riverboat Foundation Names 2022 Spring Grant Recipients

Seventeen organizations were named recipients of the Washington County Riverboat Foundation’s 2022 spring grant cycle Wednesday night. The foundation board of directors approved the list of awardees during a meeting at Wooden Wheel Vineyards in Keota. The largest amount given was $3 million to YMCA of Washington County for their indoor aquatic center project, followed by $100,044 to the City of Riverside for their Railroad Park project, $100,000 to the American Red Cross for an emergency response vehicle, $45,967 to the Englert Theatre for a new projector, and $45,378 to the Hills Fire Department for air packs. A total of $3,435,693 was awarded Wednesday, as the foundation nears a total investment of $58 million in grants to non-profit organizations and local governments around Washington County. The full list of recipients is below:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Former Riverside Mayor Running for Supervisors Position

Former Riverside City Council Member and Mayor Bill Poch has thrown his hat into the upcoming Republican June 7 Primary Election for Washington County Board of Supervisors District 3, running against incumbent Marcus Fedler. Poch tells us why he is running for County Supervisor, “The reason why I’m running for...
RIVERSIDE, IA
Two Riverside Dog Breeders on Nation’s Horrible Hundred List

Two Riverside residents are among 17 Iowa breeders listed in the Humane Society of the United States’ annual list of the country’s 100 worst dog breeders. Iowa had the second-highest number of breeders on the list. Lloyd Yoder of Valleyview Premium Puppies and Loren Yoder were listed separately but appear to possibly operate in different buildings on the same property. USDA inspectors who visited Lloyd’s business in February and March of 2022 found more than a dozen “egregious” violations, including two dogs, one of whom was a nursing mother, who appeared emaciated, as well as an injured dog, and filthy and unsafe conditions. Loren also appeared in the 2019 Horrible Hundred report, and received six violations following a February USDA inspection which noted rodent burrows in a dog enclosure, missing medical records and piles of feces. This is the 10th annual report released by the Humane Society using U.S. Department of Agriculture and state inspection reports with the aim to warn consumers about common problems at puppy mills and puppy-selling dealers, and to push for new legislation and stronger enforcement of humane laws. You can find the full here.
RIVERSIDE, IA
Two Iowa fugitives arrested in separate manhunts

Des Moines, IA- Two Iowa fugitives are now jailed in separate cases. Radio Iowa reports that US Marshals arrested 20-year-old Kazius Childress late Tuesday in Davenport. Childress is charged with two murders in Cedar Rapids in January. Kavon Johnson and Cordal Lewis were shot to death in separate incidents within...
DAVENPORT, IA
Marcus Fedler Seeks Re-Election in Upcoming Republican Primary

Current Washington County District 3 Supervisor, Marcus Fedler, is running for re-election in the upcoming June 7th, Primary against opponent Bill Poch. Fedler shares what of his personal and professional experience makes him the right fit for County Supervisor, “There’s a couple of things, I’ve run my own business successfully for 19 years, have grown it, so I know a little bit about budgeting and expenses associated with a functioning office, that sort of thing. It does translate a little bit to government, our funding sources are a little bit different obviously than owning my own business but that’s part of it.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Free Genealogy Workshop in Washington Saturday

Do you wish to know more about your ancestry, but don’t know where to start?. The Washington chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) are sponsoring a free genealogy workshop this Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon in the Nicola-Stouffer Room at the Washington Public Library. Iowa DAR Genealogist and Information Specialist Linda Van Niewaal will be providing information on how to research your ancestry online. Pedigree charts will be provided, and participants are encouraged to bring their own computer. For questions or to reserve a spot, visit this story at kciiradio.com. You can also find genealogy resources by clicking under the “Services” tab on the Washington Public Library website.
WASHINGTON, IA
Federal law mandates Iowans’ firing, while state law provides jobless benefits

Two Iowa health care workers fired for violating a federal law requiring them to be vaccinated against COVID-19 have been awarded jobless benefits due to a state law that ensures such workers can still collect unemployment. In one case, a judge noted that while the worker could have kept her job by simply claiming a […] The post Federal law mandates Iowans’ firing, while state law provides jobless benefits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
15 Iowa Restaurants on the Water That You Can Visit This Summer

We may not have as many bodies of water as Minnesota or Michigan, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy the ones we have!. If you're looking to have some food or drinks out on a patio by the water this summer, there are quite a few places here in Iowa that you can check out! Whether you're traveling over to Arnolds Park and Lake Okoboji, or just looking to take a little day trip somewhere in Eastern Iowa on the Mississippi River, you have options.
IOWA STATE
Washington School Board Approves Stewart, Lincoln Masonry Projects

Tuck pointing work will continue at the Washington Community School District’s elementary buildings this summer. Superintendent Willie Stone recently presented the school board with a request for Seedorff Masonry to continue this work at Stewart and Lincoln elementaries which was already budgeted in the district’s five-year plan, “We’ll be able to finish Stewart at $48,000 and then we’ll be able to put a pretty good chunk into the Lincoln Elementary project at $54,000 of work this year and the next two years we’ve got another $50,000 of work that we’re planning on so that should get those two buildings up to snuff.”
LINCOLN, IA
Washington for Justice Hosting Weeklong Juneteenth Celebration Next Month

Next month, a local organization is partnering with several entities to host a weeklong celebration of Juneteenth, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans which became a federal holiday last year. Juneteenth marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when the Union Army proclaimed freedom for enslaved people in Texas,...
WASHINGTON, IA
WEDG, Kalona Offering Student-Built Construction Employment

Washington County high school students interested in construction and looking for summer employment have a new opportunity through the Washington Economic Development Group. WEDG Executive Director Mary Audia says this summer they are implementing a student-built housing project in Kalona, “So we’re signing up students that are interested in learning more about the construction trades and if anybody wants any information about that, that’s going to be starting this summer. And we’ve got applications available, the Kalona Economic Development Group, the home builders association, City of Kalona, WEDG, and a few builders in the area are going to be collaborating on that to work on that project together.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA

