NJ college grads could make $200,000 a year working at Walmart

By Jen Ursillo
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 2 days ago
College graduates and college students have a chance to jump-start a career in management and make a decent starting salary with a new pilot program being launched by a big box retailer. This summer, Walmart is starting the College2Career program that gives...

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

