Just ahead of summer, Uber plans on rolling out an array of new features for customers — including party bus booking options, robot food deliveries and new travel accommodations, according to the company's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. "Travel is coming back in a big way," Khosrowshahi told "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday. "I think people have been sitting at home too long and they want to get out there."Within the first three months of the year, Uber saw an 18% increase in the number of rides compared to the same time period last year despite a $5.6 billion net loss in revenue, the...

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO