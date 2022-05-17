ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House Confident NATO Can Reach Deal on Swedish, Finnish Membership

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) -The Biden administration is confident NATO can reach consensus about bids by Sweden and Finland to join the organization, White house press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday, amid pushback from NATO member Turkey. The remarks, made to reporters aboard Air Force One, echoed...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Turkey's Erdogan Discusses Concerns With NATO Hopefuls Sweden and Finland

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who has objected to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, held phone calls with the leaders of the two countries on Saturday and discussed his concerns about terrorist organisations. Turkey says Sweden and Finland harbour people linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Biden Says 'Hello' to N.Korea's Kim Amid Tensions Over Weapons Tests

SEOUL (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden, in Seoul before heading to Japan as part of his first Asia trip as president, had a simple message for North Korea's Kim Jong Un: "Hello... period," he told reporters on the last day of his visit to South Korea on Sunday. Biden said...
POTUS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mason
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Finnish#Turkey#Russia#Swedish#Reuters#State#Turkish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
White House
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says Donbas Region Has Been Completely Destroyed

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said Russian forces had "completely destroyed" the industrial Donbas region and accused Moscow of carrying out senseless bombardments as it intensified its offensive. Zelenskiy also accused Russian forces of attempting to kill as many Ukrainians and do as much damage as possible,...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia-Appointed Head of Occupied Ukraine Town Wounded in Blast

KYIV (Reuters) -The Russian-appointed head of the occupied Ukrainian town next to Europe's largest nuclear power plant was injured in an explosion on Sunday, a Ukrainian official and a Russian news agency said. Andrei Shevchik, who was named mayor of Enerhodar by Russia following its occupation of the town, was...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy