CRYSTAL LAKE TWP. – Fire crews had to battle dry conditions, rising winds and unfavorable terrain to put out a brush fire that began to consume a garage on Airport Road. Mike Cederholm, fire chief for the Frankfort Fire Department, said a call came in for a brush fire around noon on May 17. When he arrived on the scene of the fire, in the 600 block of Airport Road near the Frankfort Dow Memorial Airport, the situation had evolved.

