Miami-dade County, FL

Issue of bicycle safety on Rickenbacker Causeway front and center to Miami-Dade Commission meeting

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The deaths of two cyclists on the Rickenbacker Causeway Sunday may have tipped the scales toward a safer future for riders. The cycling community unloaded at the Miami-Dade County Commission on Tuesday, demanding more protection, and saying that painted unprotected lanes are not enough....

CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Commission Tackles Development Proposal Near Homestead, Cutler Bay

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade County Commission was poised to vote on a controversial development project in District 8, an area that includes Homestead and Cutler Bay. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has long been against the project, saying it’s a horrible idea. At issue, 800 acres stretching from SW 107th Avenue to the west at SW 122nd. From the south at 268th to the north at 256th. It’s proposed for the development that opponents say circumvents the comprehensive development master plan which restricts development in the Everglades and Biscayne Bay. “If we degrade our environment. That precious resource that supports us for our water...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Miami New Times

"City of Peasant Living": South Miami Welcome Sign Altered After Panhandling Ordinance Passed

The welcome sign at the entrance to the City of South Miami touts the Miami-Dade suburb as "The City of Pleasant Living." But in a recent instance of either cosmic irony or cynical vandalism shared on social media by Islandia Journal publisher Jason Katz, the letter L on the sign has gone missing, and the municipality's motto now reads: "The City of Peasant Living."
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
miamilaker.com

At last, agreement to open NW 170th St. bridge is done

The Northwest 170 Street bridge that crosses Interstate 75 and connects Hialeah and Miami Lakes could be open to traffic within weeks. Without much fanfare, the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved an agreement Tuesday between the county, city and town regarding that span and the bridge at Northwest 154th Street.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
miamisprings.com

Public Notice: Cash Auction – 915 Ibis Avenue, Miami Springs, Florida

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE ELEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FLORIDA. Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its. Plaintiff(s) / Petitioner(s) Defendant(s) / Respondent(s) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in the above styled cause now pending in said...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
CBS Miami

Wife Of Slain Cyclist Pushes For Safety Measures After 2 More Deaths On Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The 20th Annual Ride of Silence took place Wednesday evening. The 5.5-mile double loop on Crandon Boulevard is meant to commemorate cyclists who have been killed in accidents and raise awareness for safety. “We talked about the fact that it would happen again if nothing gets done, and, sadly, it did,” says Maribel Reyes. She was devastated to learn of the two lives lost this past weekend on the Rickenbacker Causeway. Her husband, Walter, was the last cycling fatality on the Causeway seven years ago. “It draws cyclists. It draws people walking. It’s just a beautiful section of Miami,” she...
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

DNA Towers In Fort Lauderdale Submitted To FAA At 500 Feet

Fort Lauderdale’s proposed DNA Towers have been submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration for height approval. According to plans submitted to Fort Lauderdale planners earlier this year, DNA is proposed to include:. 612 residential units (198 in the north tower, 414 in the south tower) 74,246 square feet of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

Miami's First Fleet of Driverless Cars Hits the Streets

Miami drivers can speed, honk, and blatantly disregard turn signals. But if you glance at the car idling beside you at a red light and it looks like no one's sitting behind the wheel, rest assured that Miami drivers have not yet mastered invisibility, nor have you accidentally driven back to the future.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

3 hospitalized after semi-truck flips over on Turnpike in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were transported to local hospitals Wednesday morning following a rollover crash involving a semi-truck in Miami-Dade County. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike near Northwest 199th Street. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, crews responded to the scene...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
calleochonews.com

What Reinaldo Valdes Realtor for 52 Years, Says About the State of Real-Estate in Miami

Reinaldo Valdes is one of the most well-known and respected realtors in Miami with his 52 plus years of experience. It is with great pleasure that we at Calle Ocho News bring you some insight into the Miami real estate market of 2022. To do this we sat down with a local realtor serving Miami-Dade County in many ways for the past 52 years Reinaldo “Rey” Valdes whom is also the founder of Global Compass Real Estate Investments Corp..
MIAMI, FL
FodorsTravel

The 12 Best Beaches in Miami

Home > Destinations > USA > Florida > Miami > Beaches. All of the most incredible beaches in and around Miami for every type of traveler. It’s impossible to travel to the 305 without getting a bit sandy. Miami’s beaches are some of the best in the continental United States, and millions flock to enjoy them each year. Even though beach hopping is one of the best things to do in Miami, most Miami vacationers fail to venture beyond South Beach, and while SoBe is absolutely worth a visit, the Magic City has much more to offer. From secluded locales that will make you feel like you’re on a tropical island to family-friendly parks and kite surfing heavens, Miami truly has an oceanfront to satisfy all. Whether you’re looking for a day party, a place to enjoy with your dog, or everything in between, here are the top beaches in Miami for you and your travel style.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Longtime South Florida Car Dealer Magnate Gus Machado Dies

A legendary name in the world of car dealerships in South Florida has died. Gus Machado, who owned several dealerships across Miami-Dade County and made Gus Machado Ford into one of the largest in the car dealers in history, died at the age of 87 according to a Twitter post from Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo.
HIALEAH, FL
Miami New Times

Is it Legal to Pick Mangos Off Your Neighbor's Tree?

Mango season in Miami is an idyllic time, when tasty red and yellow fruits ripen on trees, fall to earth, and in some cases, provoke neighbors to nearly bust down doors with claims of theft. Take, for instance, a video posted on Only In Dade's Instagram page last week that...
MIAMI, FL
flkeysnews.com

Florida weather is going extreme. It’ll feel like 100, and storms and dust coming, too

If only Elon Musk could build a super fan and point it out into the Gulf this weekend, Florida might escape some discomfort heading our way. We’re talking a heat index of 100 on Thursday — the temperature you’ll really feel — along with possibly strong thunderstorms on Friday and the arrival of Saharan dust into Florida on Saturday or Sunday, according to Barry Baxter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

State Commission Seeks $282K Payback From Miami-Dade Attorney

A state commission Tuesday took action against a Miami-Dade County attorney featured in the NBC 6 Investigators’ look into questionable billings by private lawyers appointed to defend death penalty cases. Private attorney Rae Shearn was ordered to pay back $282,806 - part of more than $2.2 million she has...
Click10.com

Driver ends up in water off I-75 in Broward

DAVIE, Fla. – A driver went through a fence and ended up underwater in a canal off Interstate 75 on Tuesday afternoon in Broward County. A silver Toyota Corolla was completely submerged near I-75 southbound and Griffin Road in Davie. Broward Sheriff’s Office divers and Fire Rescue personnel responded.
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Special ceremony honors students from Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ 5000 Role Models of Excellence Program

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 100 graduating seniors from Miami-Dade County Public Schools were honored in a special ceremony for their commitment to education. The 104 young men are mentees in the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Program. Many of them come from disadvantaged homes and neighborhoods. Now all of them are going to move forward and become mentors themselves.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

