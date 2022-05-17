ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Canyon, CA

Two Felons Arrested For Alleged Drug Sales and Possession of Ammo

By United Reporting
crimevoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published as an American Canyon Police Department Facebook post:. “On Wednesday May 4, 2022 at approximately 10:00PM, American Canyon Police Department (ACPD) officers stopped a black Toyota Camry, for expired vehicle registration, on southbound SR-29 near the intersection of Crawford Way. Driver David...

www.crimevoice.com

CBS Sacramento

2 Arrested After Series Of Northeast Modesto Thefts

MODESTO (CBS13) – Two people are under arrest after a recent series of thefts across northeast Modesto. Modesto police say the suspects originally struck the area of Orchestra Place back on May 1. Then, on Tuesday, officers got reports of more thefts in the Lakewood area – with the vehicle involved appearing to be the same as the Orchestra Place incident. The distinctive blue pickup truck linked to the suspects. (Credit: Modesto Police Department) Detectives were able to pull over the suspects on Tuesday near Oak Avenue. Phones, mail, credit cards and other personal items that had been reported stolen were found in possession of the suspects. Both 41-year-old Saul Zepeda and 35-year-old Chrysta Rodriguez have been arrested. Police say most of the stolen property has been returned to its rightful owners, but detectives are still looking for any other possible victims.
MODESTO, CA
American Canyon, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Dixon, CA
City
American Canyon, CA
City
Vallejo, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
crimevoice.com

Man with warrant accused of erratically driving stolen pickup

Originally published as a Tuolumne County Sheriff Facebook post:. “On Wednesday May 4th at around 2 in the afternoon Sgt. Donaldson was driving in the area of Wigwam road in Jamestown when his patrol vehicle was nearly struck by an erratic driver, driving a classic Ford pickup truck. Sgt. Donaldson...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 Suspected Armed Robbers Shot By Resident At Stockton Home; 1 Arrest Made

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Multiple suspects were taken to the hospital and one was arrested after being shot during a possible robbery at a Stockton home early Tuesday morning, police say. According to Stockton police, officers responded around 6 a.m. to the 6700 block of Everest Avenue after a gunfight between six suspects and a man trying to protect his father, Salvador Cervantes. The son told authorities that he spotted the suspects outside of his parents’ home just before 5:45 a.m. as he was driving by. They appeared to be preparing to enter the home and rob the family. While armed with a...
STOCKTON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rayna Anmarie Delima Arrested after DUI Crash on Jameson Canyon Road [Napa, CA]

The accident happened on westbound Jameson Canyon Road on Highway 12 at around 9:05 p.m. The investigation revealed that Delima rear-ended a GMC Yukon for reasons unknown, causing injuries to both the driver and passenger. Furthermore, authorities immediately responded to the scene upon receiving the report about the crash. Authorities...
NAPA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Detectives Arrest 3 In Connection To 2 Recent Stockton Homicide Cases

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockton made arrests in two separate homicide cases from earlier in the year on Monday. One of the homicide cases dates back to Feb. 11, 2022. In that incident, police say a 31-year-old man was shot and killed along the 8000 block of N. El Dorado Street. Detectives have since identified 35-year-old Antonio Thomasson as a suspect. On Monday, Thomasson was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail. The other case only dates back to Sunday. Police say a 20-year-old man was shot and killed near West Lane and Knickerbocker Drive that afternoon. Both Antonio Hoskins, 30, and Roverta Howard, 38, have been identified by detectives as people allegedly connected to the killing. Both were also arrested on Monday and have been booked into San Joaquin County Jail. Stockton Crime Stoppers continues to offer a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in unsolved homicide cases.
STOCKTON, CA
#Drug Possession#Convicted Felons#Crime#Acpd#Ncdc
lincolnparishjournal.com

Search warrant leads to numerous charges

Two men were arrested for numerous drug-related charges Friday by the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team. Diaquir Lavor Rabb, 23, of Ruston, and Drake Darling-Jacobs, 21, of Oakland, Ca., were taken into custody when LPNET executed a search warrant Friday morning at an apartment on Penny Lane just off the Louisiana Tech campus.
RUSTON, LA
KCRA.com

PD: 1 arrested on attempted Stockton home invasion robbery after shootout with son of homeowners

STOCKTON, Calif. — A gunbattle between the victim of an attempted home invasion and the three related gunmen led to the arrest of one of them, Stockton police said. A 23-year-old man was driving past his parents' home in the 6700 block of Everest Avenue around 5:40 a.m. when he spotted three men lying in wait to break into the home, the Stockton Police Department said.
STOCKTON, CA
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Merced bar shooting suspect arrested

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators have arrested a Stockton gang member in connection to a shooting at a Merced bar, according to the Merced Police Department. On Feb. 26, around 12:13 a.m., officers responded to a call about gunshots fired inside the Hangar BBQ on Macready Drive in Merced. Officers say the bar was hosting […]
MERCED, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shirley Horton, Andrew Aguiar In Custody After Fight Turns Deadly At Roseville Homeless Site

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Two people have now been arrested in connection to a fight at a temporary housing site for the homeless that resulted in Roseville’s first homicide of the year, authorities announced Tuesday. Andrew Aguiar, 21, of Sacramento, was arrested hours after the incident and was booked into the South Placer Jail on charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon, the Roseville Police Department said. Additionally, Sacramento resident Shirley J. Horton, 19, has now been taken into custody on accusations of being an accessory to the murder. See mugshots of both suspects below. Shirley J. HortonShirley J. Horton, 19 (credit:...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Scotts Valley officer’s first shift ends with cocaine arrest

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Scotts Valley Police said that their new K9 officer helped make a cocaine arrest on her first night. Xena performed a free air sniff on the outside of a vehicle matching the description of a reckless driver, according to police. She alerted other officers, and 28 grams of cocaine and The post Scotts Valley officer’s first shift ends with cocaine arrest appeared first on KION546.
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP Searches For Truck Involved In Modesto Hit-And-Run That Injured 6-Year-Old

MODESTO (CBS13) —  Authorities are searching for a truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that injured a six-year-old boy on May 6. The California Highway Patrol Modesto said the collision happened on Latimer Avenue just east of Fallen Leaf Lane that evening. The vehicle is a silver Toyota Tacoma with black rims, and possibly, a missing front grill. (credit: CHP Modesto) Investigators said the truck hit the child and drove off. The child did not have any serious injuries. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact Modesto CHP at (209) 545-7440 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 60-CRIME.
MODESTO, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo City Council votes to ban possession of catalytic converters

VALLEJO – Last year, nearly 500 catalytic converters were reported stolen in the city of Vallejo, up from the 38 reported during the same time in 2019. In an effort to curb the increasing number of thefts, the Vallejo City Council approved an ordinance during a special meeting Tuesday making it illegal to possess a converter not attached to a vehicle.
VALLEJO, CA

