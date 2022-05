Saying he “strongly believes” it’s a time for change in Grant County, former Mattawa police chief Joe Harris is running to be its next sheriff. “Law enforcement needs to be more customer-service oriented,” he said. At the same time, he criticized the recent leadership of the sheriff’s office, saying that it’s hard for a law enforcement agency to appear credible and trustworthy when leadership falls short in those areas.

GRANT COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO