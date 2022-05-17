Chicken Salad Chick making New Mexico debut

Alabama-based Chicken Salad Chick has signed a five-unit franchise agreement with Jennifer Sanchez and Keith Murray to enter New Mexico, according to a company press release. The pair's experience ranges from restaurant to military and rescue with Sanchez bringing nearly 30 years of restaurant experience in the fast casual sector, including...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A much-anticipated food and music festival with some big-name headliners was supposed to come to Albuquerque this weekend. But the city says they never signed off on it. Now, ticket holders and vendors are demanding their money back. “I just want a refund. I paid 400 dollars for, you know, this […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For many New Mexico families the pandemic and now inflation is making it difficult to put food on their tables. Now a local food bank, that they rely on, is having a hard time stocking their shelves with food. Storehouse New Mexico has been feeding the needy in the community for the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nob Hill Main Street is back in action. They are hosting its annual Taste of Nob Hill event this weekend. The event will take place on May 21 from noon to 3 P.M. It will include Nob Hill restaurants, bars and breweries to invite attendees to enjoy samples of their products. More than […]
Memorial Day weekend in southern New Mexico brings with it plenty of sunshine and abundant reasons to get out of the house. One eagerly anticipated reason is the New Mexico Wine Festival in Las Cruces, featuring tasting booths by New Mexico’s best wineries, along with exceptional food trucks, talented artisans, and award-winning musicians. The New Mexico Wine Festival takes place at the Southern New Mexico Fairgrounds, May 28 – 30, 2022, 12 – 6 p.m., daily.
With where we live here in the Panhandle, there are a lot of different places we can get to by car. Easy day trips to be taken and enjoy, but there's one little issue. It's not the easiest or smoothest drive to make. In fact, it can be a flat-out dangerous drive to make.
The Festival Flamenco Alburquerque is celebrating its 35th year from June 11 to 18, 2022. The thrilling week-long event, sponsored by the National Institute of Flamenco and the University of New Mexico, is the most significant flamenco event outside of Spain. The festival takes place in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and...
We’ve got a first neighborhood with Richmond America Homes — Tim Brislin, senior vice president at Harvard Investments. Monarch, a new community on the horizon at Mariposa Subdivision, is gearing up for sales. Some key infrastructure has been laid and land for the project has been cleared as...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque and Rio Ranch have teamed up to take part in a large event. The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2022 is happening this weekend. The event is hosted by New Mexico Motor Events. The event is known as the world’s largest and most stylish charitable motorcycle event. It will take place on May […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sawmill Market will be hosting a culinary-focused hiring fair, happening Wednesday, May 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. Managers are seeking to fill a variety of positions at the food hall’s different outlets. Front and back of house positions are available including servers, cooks, bartenders, dishwashers, maintenance staff and more. Managers […]
Serious wind, heat and dry problems are driving big wildfires in the US Southwest with no signal of aid in the weather conditions forecast. About 16,000 households have been evacuated in New Mexico, with 40,000 folks impacted and no end in sight. What is up coming. Observers count on additional...
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico is helping the family who had to euthanize thousands of cows at a dairy in Clovis because of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) contamination. The state says Highland Dairy was forced to euthanize 3,665 cows, the entire herd, with an estimated expense of at least $5,946,462. The New Mexico […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United will be hosting a New Mexico Night on Saturday, May 21. Among the festivities include a tattoo stand, salsa contest, performances, and lowriders. Local tattoo artists Elvis Shirley and Sebastian Duran will be at the pre-match-tailgate doing live tattoos of New Mexico-themed pieces. The listed designs range in price […]
Thursday’s Top Stories First round of tax rebates headed to New Mexicans City of Albuquerque says ‘Tacos and Tequila Festival’ is not happening Storehouse New Mexico hoping donations come in amid shortages Some New Mexico State Parks closing due to fire danger UNM launches 12-week product management bootcamp Warrant sheds new light in murder, missing […]
Animal Humane New Mexico has been working with homeless pets since 1965. They have rehomed more than 4,000 homeless pets each year. Today they want you to meet, Mallory. She is 10-months-old who is a Cattle dog cross. She already knows a few tricks like sit, calm walks, and is in the age range to learn even more. When individuals adopt they receive benefits that include, saving a pet’s life, freeing resources for other homeless pets, and health benefits for the pets.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The counter-culture comedy duo Cheech and Chong known for their movies, music, and pot-fueled adventures made stops at PurLife locations in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho today. They were promoting their brand “Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Company.” The staff at the Rio Rancho store says the line was twice as long as they saw […]
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. I know a massage is effective when I realize I’m drooling. That’s my indication that the treatment is working towards its aim of achieving a state of relaxation. While also helping to relieve tension and sore muscles.
If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again. That’s the motto for Otero College’s Student and Community Choir as they prepare an upcoming concert entitled “Broadway Lights: Songs 2000-present.” A previous incarnation of the choir was preparing some of the same music when rehearsals stopped midway through the semester in March of 2020. Covid-19 affected so many things, including arts organizations across the country and world.
Fire managers brace for return of red flag weather. Following several days of better weather, managers on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire cautioned during last night’s update the state heads back into red flag weather today and tomorrow. Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team Commander Carl Schwope, who is overseeing the fire’s south zone, reported “crews made a lot of good progress,” over the past six days, “but the next couple of days are going to be a big challenge…We don’t think any evacuations need to change; we think everything is right where it’s at…but keep paying attention. If we can make it through the next couple of days, things are going to be looking really good but it’s going to be definitely a couple of challenging days. We know the fire’s going to move.” Regarding evacuations, San Miguel County yesterday downgraded Rociada from go to set and announced power had been restored there. Bull Canyon, Cow Creek, along with upper and lower Colonias remain in go status. As of this morning, the fire measured 303,341 acres and had 34% containment. The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains is now 74% contained at 45,605 acres; a new incident management team, the Rocky Mountain Black Team, takes over that fire today. The Santa Fe, Carson and portions of the Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands enact closures today, but changed a previous termination date at the end of the year to July 18, closer to the potential monsoon season, at which point the closures will be re-evaluated. Several state parks also close today due to fire danger, including Santa Fe’s Hyde Memorial.Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office yesterday relayed the contents of a discussion the governor had with President Joe Biden on Tuesday in which she “underscored the impacts of the fires on New Mexico communities and the need for ongoing partnership with the federal government as New Mexico recovers and rebuilds from some of the most devastating wildfires on record in the state.” According to the governor’s office, Lujan Grisham also invited the president to visit New Mexico and see “firsthand the impact of the wildfires and meet with affected New Mexicans, which the President said he intends to do.”
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is helping convert a motel into affordable housing. The city’s governing body approved $2 million in Federal American Rescue Plan funding to transform the Lamplighter Inn on Cerrillos Road into affordable housing. The project is funded by the public, private and nonprofit sectors. The city anticipates […]
CHROMO, COLORADO — A gray blanket mutes the normally green, vibrant mountains of southern Colorado where the Navajo River carves a path just miles from the New Mexico border. The suffocating smoke from a string of raging forest fires provides the most pressing evidence that the region’s climate is changing.
