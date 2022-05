A vehicle hit and killed a woman in San Diego (San Diego, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday morning, a woman lost her after getting struck by a vehicle in San Diego. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at about 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 5, south of Garnet Avenue. The early reports showed that a woman pushing her bike walked along the shoulder of the freeway and attempted to cross the freeway [...]

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO