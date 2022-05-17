Springboro fourth grader dies after years-long battle with rare brain cancer

SPRINGBORO — Springboro Schools are mourning the loss of one of their students.

The district announced Tuesday that Reagan Scacchetti, a fourth grader at Five Points Elementary, passed away Monday evening.

Scacchetti, 10, was diagnosed with Hypothalamic/Optic Chiasmatic Glioma, an extremely rare form of brain cancer, when she was two years old.

“Reagan’s passing is a huge loss for Five Points Elementary, Springboro Schools and the entire Springboro community,” the district said in a statement on social media.

District officials said counselors would be available for the remainder of the week to help provide support for the students and staff at Five Points Elementary.

News Center 7 was in Springboro in November when the community joined together for a balloon launch in support of Scacchetti’s journey. At the time, she was a patient at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Scacchetti’s mother, Becca, said doctors gave her two years to live when she was initially diagnosed. Her tumor was inoperable, according to her mother.

Details on Scacchetti’s funeral services will be announced at a later time, according to the district.

Purple Balloon Launch for Reagan

©2022 Cox Media Group