ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

JetBlue is cutting 20 routes for the summer and canceling the launch of one of its highly anticipated routes to Canada — see the full list

By Taylor Rains
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
  • JetBlue has suspended 20 routes through at least September as it prepares for the busy summer travel season.
  • The carrier has also canceled its upcoming flight between Boston and Vancouver.
  • A company spokesperson told Insider that rising fuel prices and the need for reliability drove the decision.

JetBlue is once again adjusting its summer flight schedule.

On Tuesday, JetBlue confirmed to Insider that it is suspending 13 routes "for either all or part of the summer," and extending eight previously announced suspensions in preparation for what is expected to be an extremely busy travel season.

Fort Lauderdale and Boston are taking the biggest hits with 11 routes canceled or suspended, collectively. The cuts are in addition to several routes the cities already lost for the summer, like Boston to Key West and Fort Lauderdale to Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

Also being nixed is the long-awaited flight between Boston and Vancouver, which has been highly requested by customers, reported The Points Guy . Despite the cut, JetBlue still plans to launch its inaugural flight from New York's JFK International Airport to Vancouver on June 9, a company spokesperson told Insider.

In addition, JetBlue will not return to Montrose/Telluride, Colorado. The carrier suspended the route after the 2020-2021 winter season but is permanently exiting the city.

JetBlue explained the adjustments were made due to rising fuel prices and to ensure the airline's schedule is reliable through the summer.

Reliability is particularly important for the carrier after an April meltdown left thousands of passengers stranded, which JetBlue blamed on weather and staffing shortages, according to USA Today .

The April chaos was so bad that the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) voted "no confidence" in JetBlue's head of airports and system operations, Alex Battaglia. The union said his management has caused frustration for customers and pilots, as well as led to The Wall Street Journal naming JetBlue "the worst airline" in its 2021 annual rankings.

"Our airline's reputation has suffered under the leadership of Battaglia," Captain Chris Kenney, chair of the JetBlue unit of ALPA, said in a press release. "We are calling on our company to fix the problem and restore both the customers' and pilots' faith in JetBlue."

After the mass cancellations, JetBlue announced it would slash 8% to 10% of its summer flying to give its operation more wiggle room for when things go wrong, per CNN .

Despite the backlash and upcoming cuts, the spokesperson told Insider that the airline will still have a bustling summer schedule.

"We're still planning for a very busy summer, including growth towards nearly 300 daily departures in New York – more than ever in our history – and we remain on track to grow flying faster than the big four carriers this summer," he said.

Here is the list of JetBlue's summer route adjustments.

  • Between Boston and Vancouver: JetBlue will no longer launch its highly-anticipated route between Boston and Vancouver that was scheduled to begin flying in June. The company spokesperson did not specify if or when the service would operate in the future.
  • Between Boston and Rochester: JetBlue will suspend flying between Boston and Rochester from July 1 to September 6.
  • Between Boston and San Jose: JetBlue has extended its route suspension between Boston and San Jose from July 1 to September 6.
  • Between Fort Lauderdale and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico: JetBlue has extended its route suspension between Fort Lauderdale and Aguadilla from July 7 to September 8.
  • Between Fort Lauderdale and Atlanta: JetBlue has extended its route suspension between Fort Lauderdale and Atlanta from July 1 to September 6.
  • Between Fort Lauderdale and Austin: JetBlue will suspend flying between Fort Lauderdale and Austin from July 1 to September 6.
  • Between Fort Lauderdale and Buffalo: JetBlue has extended its route suspension between Fort Lauderdale and Buffalo from July 1 to September 6.
  • Between Fort Lauderdale and Nashville: JetBlue will suspend flying between Fort Lauderdale and Nashville from July 1 to September 6.
  • Between Fort Lauderdale and New Orleans: JetBlue will suspend flying between Fort Lauderdale and New Orleans from August 1 to September 6.
  • Between Fort Lauderdale and Philadelphia: JetBlue will suspend flying between Fort Lauderdale and Philadelphia from July 1 to September 6.
  • Between Fort Lauderdale and Phoenix: JetBlue will suspend flying between Fort Lauderdale and Phoenix from August 1 to September 7.
  • Between Hartford and San Juan: JetBlue will suspend flying between Hartford and San Juan from July 1 to September 6.
  • Between Hartford and Tampa: JetBlue will suspend flying between Hartford and Tampa from July 1 to September 6.
  • Between Hartford and West Palm Beach: JetBlue will suspend flying between Hartford and West Palm Beach from July 1 to September 6.
  • Between Los Angeles and Richmond: JetBlue has extended its route suspension between Los Angeles and Richmond from August 1 to September 6.
  • Between Los Angeles and Seattle: JetBlue has extended its route suspension between Los Angeles and Seattle from July 1 to September 6.
  • Between Orlando and Nassau: JetBlue will suspend flying between Orlando and Nassau from August 1 to September 6.
  • Between Orlando and Syracuse: JetBlue has extended its route suspension between Orlando and Syracuse from July 1 to September 6.
  • Between Raleigh and Cancun: JetBlue will suspend flying between Raleigh and Cancun from August 10 to September 6.
  • Between Tampa and Cancun: JetBlue will suspend flying between Tampa and Cancun from July 11 to September 6.
  • Flights to Montrose/Telluride, Colorado: JetBlue will not return to the Colorado city.
Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Thrillist

JetBlue Offered $10,000 to Customers to Take a Later Flight, and No One Would

Editor's Note:We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

This Airline Is Launching New Nonstop Flights to Europe's Favorite Summer Destinations

This summer, the only thing between New Yorkers and iconic European destinations—like Nice, Palma de Mallorca, and even Bergen—will be a long plane nap. As part of its biggest expansion yet—and just in time for summer travel—United Airlines just announced new nonstop flights from NYC airports to major European cities and countries, including Norway, Spain, and France.
LIFESTYLE
CNET

What to Do If Your Flight Is Canceled or Delayed

The good news is people are flying again. The bad news is people are flying again -- and airlines can barely handle the skyrocketing surge in business. In February, the 23 major US airlines carried approximately 54.5 million passengers. That's a boost of 106% over the same time last year, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
5 On Your Side

JetBlue initiates hostile takeover for new-to-Lambert Spirit Airlines

FLORIDA, USA — JetBlue Airways has answered the buyout rejection from Spirit Airlines' board with a hostile takeover maneuver. The New York-based carrier (Nasdaq: JBLU), in competition with the parent of Frontier Airlines, has urged the Miramar, Florida, company's (Nasdaq: SAVE) shareholders to vote against the rival deal. The vote is scheduled to take place June 10.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#For The Summer#Gas Prices#Boston#Montrose Telluride
Thrillist

This Airline Has $99 Flights to Paris, Iceland & Dublin Right Now

Now that Play, a budget airline connecting the US with Europe, has finally started flights out of the US, there are sales galore. Last week, it offered 25% off flights to a handful of destinations in Europe. Now, it’s celebrating its inaugural flight out of Boston with another discount to a quartet of European destinations.
TRAVEL
travelnoire.com

2022’s Best And Worst Airlines Revealed, Delta Air Lines Takes Top Spot

As travelers saw during the COVID-19 pandemic, airline ticket prices dropped sharply due to travel restrictions. But, with the decrease of covid-19 cases worldwide and as travel resumes, prices rose again and according to some experts, they are expected to keep rising due to spiking oil costs. For many travelers,...
LIFESTYLE
TravelNoire

Alaska Airlines Hangs Up On Customer After Three Hours On Hold

Alaska Airlines hangs up on a customer after three hours on hold. Just after purchasing a ticket with Alaska Airlines, Carole Perri told Travel Noire she knew she’d made a mistake on the departure date. Within hours of receiving the final itinerary, Perri tried to call the airline to fix it. The hold time was approximately two to four… HOURS!
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Place
Vancouver, CA
International Business Times

JetBlue Goes Hostile To Buy Spirit Airlines After Rejection

JetBlue Airways Corp is not taking no for an answer in its quest to buy rival Spirit Airlines. On Monday, the New York-based carrier launched a hostile all-cash takeover bid for Spirit Airlines, two weeks after the ultra-low-cost carrier rejected an offer from the larger rival. JetBlue, which in early...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Spirit Airlines calls for shareholders to reject JetBlue bid

(Reuters) - Spirit Airlines urged shareholders to reject a hostile bid by JetBlue Airlines on Thursday, saying it was “a cynical attempt to disrupt” its merger with Frontier. JetBlue says its $30 a share offer is superior to the value of Frontier’s cash-and-stock deal and regulatory concerns are...
INDUSTRY
FodorsTravel

Attention West Coast: You Can Now Book Flights to Paris for as Little as $321

Here’s what you can expect on French bee, the new low-budget air carrier that flies direct from Los Angeles to Paris-Orly Airport. French bee, a low-budget airline from France has launched a new direct route from Los Angeles to Paris-Orly beginning April 30th. Just in time for summer, travelers who want to visit the City of Light now have a more affordable option to choose from.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Business Insider

Business Insider

496K+
Followers
32K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy