MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said one person has been detained after a child was left in an SUV and died in North Memphis. Just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded after a concerned woman called in about a child left in a SUV near the Education is the Key Children's Center in the 900 block of Thomas Street. We're told the victim is a toddler.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO