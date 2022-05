The City of Moscow Police department congratulates Officer Rick Whitmore’s on his retirement after 20 years of service to the City of Moscow and our community. Officer Whitmore served as the department’s School Resource Officer, EVOC instructor, and Motor Traffic Officer during his time with the Moscow Police Department. He was the primary on more than 7,000 calls for service and was listed as a secondary officer in more than 12,000 other calls.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO