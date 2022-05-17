ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postal Service asks customers to spruce up mailboxes

By Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
 2 days ago

(WKBN) – The U.S. Postal Service is asking people to take a look at their mailboxes and spruce them up, if needed, during “Mailbox Improvement Week.”

Each year, “Mailbox Improvement Week” is designated on the third full week of May to encourage Postal customers to improve the appearance of their mailboxes.

According to the Postal Service, “Neat, attractive mailboxes make a significant contribution to the appearance of the countryside and streets in suburban areas.”

Mailbox Improvement Week calls attention to the need for providing mailboxes that are:

  • Approved by the Postmaster General
  • Fully operational
  • Designed to protect the mail from weather
  • Safe to use
  • Conveniently located
  • Neat in appearance
  • Large enough within allowable size limits to support the customer’s daily mail and package volume

Mailboxes designed to meet these seven important requirements help delivery and collection operations while improving service to the entire route, according to the Postal Service.

Comments / 15

rokit
11h ago

Here’s the deal. I will spruce up my mailbox when mail from the next town over gets to me in less than 6 days (and still counting) K bye!

Julie G
17h ago

If the delivery service were to improve, MAYBE a spruce up will occur!

