Postal Service asks customers to spruce up mailboxes

(WKBN) – The U.S. Postal Service is asking people to take a look at their mailboxes and spruce them up, if needed, during “Mailbox Improvement Week.”

Each year, “Mailbox Improvement Week” is designated on the third full week of May to encourage Postal customers to improve the appearance of their mailboxes.

According to the Postal Service, “Neat, attractive mailboxes make a significant contribution to the appearance of the countryside and streets in suburban areas.”

Mailbox Improvement Week calls attention to the need for providing mailboxes that are:

Approved by the Postmaster General

Fully operational

Designed to protect the mail from weather

Safe to use

Conveniently located

Neat in appearance

Large enough within allowable size limits to support the customer’s daily mail and package volume

Mailboxes designed to meet these seven important requirements help delivery and collection operations while improving service to the entire route, according to the Postal Service.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.