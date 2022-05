AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting along Jefferson Davis Highway. According to Captain Eric Abdullah, dispatch received a call from a woman in a vehicle at 9:42 a.m., Wednesday, stating that she had been shot. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim has been taken to an area hospital. No word the victim's condition at this time.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO