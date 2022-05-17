District attorney: California church shooting suspect charged with murder, attempted murder

New York state Assemblyman John Salka will continue his campaign for state Senate, now in the 53rd District, the Republican lawmaker announced Wednesday. Under a draft map released earlier this week by a court-appointed special master who was tasked with drawing new state Senate boundaries after New York's highest court overturned maps drawn by Democratic lawmakers, the 53rd District now covers all of Madison County and parts of southern Onondaga and southeastern Oneida counties. It is currently represented by state Sen. Rachel May, a Democrat, who was first elected there in 2018.

ONEIDA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO