ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

District attorney: California church shooting suspect charged with murder, attempted murder

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — District attorney: California church...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Police: Man charged with murder of Brittanee Drexel confessed to crime

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina say the man they have in custody for the murder of Chili teen Brittanee Drexel, confessed to the crime. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says Raymond Moody, 62, was a person of interest early in the case. He was recently taken into custody on an obstruction of justice charge, investigators say.
GEORGETOWN, SC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Exclusive Video: Zeldin touts NRA record, blasts NY gun laws at campaign stop weeks before Buffalo massacre

Gun rights positions held by a New York Republican making a bid for governor are now under scrutiny in light of the mass shooting in Buffalo. In video of a recent campaign stop obtained exclusively by Spectrum News NY1, Rep. Lee Zeldin calls for repealing New York’s SAFE Act, which expanded gun regulations after the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul's proposals to tackle violent extremism face challenges

Finding ways of responding to the Buffalo mass shooting that left 10 people dead presents no easy solution, and for those tackling extremism online is a confluence of trends over the last several years. The shooting has drawn in the rise and spread of violent hate speech over the internet...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Santa Ana, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ballot fiasco delays results in Oregon, vote-by-mail pioneer

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Thousands of ballots with blurry barcodes that can’t be read by vote-counting machines will delay results by weeks in a key U.S. House race in Oregon’s primary election, a shocking development that is giving a black eye to a vote-by-mail pioneer state with a national reputation as a leader on voter access and equity.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
spectrumlocalnews.com

How 'ghost guns' dealers and manufacturers could be hit with civil suits

New York lawmakers are considering a bill that would make it easier for people to bring civil actions against the sellers, makers and distributors of so-called "ghost guns" that can be tough for law enforcement to trace. The bill from state Sen. Luis Sepulveda is another effort by state officials...
LAW
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York Democrats blast Suozzi for tying Buffalo massacre to bail laws

The leader of the New York state Democratic Party and other advocates are slamming gubernatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi after he blamed Gov. Kathy Hochul and tied longterm effects of the state's cashless bail policy for Saturday's racially motivated shooting that claimed the life of 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket and injured three others.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Oklahoma passes strictest abortion ban; services to stop

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma lawmakers on Thursday approved a bill prohibiting all abortions with few exceptions, and providers said they would stop performing the procedure as soon as the governor signs it in the latest example of the GOP’s national push to restrict access to what has been a constitutional right for nearly a half century.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime#Ap
spectrumlocalnews.com

Printing errors mar mailed ballots in Oregon, Pennsylvania

Printing mistakes will force local election officials in Pennsylvania and Oregon to redo thousands of mailed ballots, a laborious process that could delay results for some closely contested races in Tuesday's primaries. In Pennsylvania, where GOP primaries for governor and U.S. Senate are drawing national attention, officials in Republican-leaning Lancaster...
OREGON STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Several incumbents lose N.C. legislative primaries

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Several state legislators won't be returning to the N.C. General Assembly next January after primary losses, while former lawmakers had mixed results in trying to get back to the House or Senate. Seven incumbents — four Republicans and two Democrats — lost in Tuesday's primaries...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Record heat likely across Texas into Saturday

Unseasonable and near-record heat continues to be the major story across Texas into the start of the weekend, but then a welcomed change in the weather pattern arrives with a cold front. Without a change in the weather pattern, it’s more above-average heat and likely new records for most of...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
spectrumlocalnews.com

What Hochul needs from New York lawmakers on gun control

Gov. Kathy Hochul's response to the Buffalo mass shooting includes measures that she is enacting on her own, exercising her office's authority to direct the State Police to tighten a requirement under a law meant to keep guns out of the hands of people deemed to be a danger, and an effort to scrutinize potential acts of domestic terrorism.
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Election results: Charlotte-area congressional primaries

Democrat Jeff Jackson won the Democratic primary for the 14th Congressional District, which includes parts of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. He will face Republican Pat Harrigan in the General Election. North Carolina's primary elections have been getting national attention and attracting millions of dollars in out-of-state funding. The balance of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York Assemblyman John Salka to run for 53rd state Senate seat

New York state Assemblyman John Salka will continue his campaign for state Senate, now in the 53rd District, the Republican lawmaker announced Wednesday. Under a draft map released earlier this week by a court-appointed special master who was tasked with drawing new state Senate boundaries after New York's highest court overturned maps drawn by Democratic lawmakers, the 53rd District now covers all of Madison County and parts of southern Onondaga and southeastern Oneida counties. It is currently represented by state Sen. Rachel May, a Democrat, who was first elected there in 2018.
ONEIDA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Agency pegs potential hurricane season costs at $4.2 billion

The state’s insurer of last resort for windstorm damage along the Texas Gulf Coast has estimated its liability for the 2022 hurricane season: $4.2 billion in financing against potential claims. Windstorm coverage — often referred to as hurricane coverage — is a policy purchased on top of homeowner and...
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Perinton Ambulance announces new name to reflect its career paramedics

EMS week continues. It's an opportunity to highlight the important work emergency medical providers do like the frontline workers at Perinton Ambulance. Perinton Ambulance has 65 staff members. Twenty one are full time who cover 36 mi.² caring for 46,000 residents. The field staff responded to 5,269 calls for service in 2021.
PERINTON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

How the draft redistricting maps shake up New York politics

It was not long after the release of the draft maps by court appointed special master Jonathan Cervas on Monday that Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney announced his bid for a newly drawn House district in the Hudson Valley. The only problem? It's likely the same district fellow Democratic Rep....
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY DEC offers advice on avoiding risk of tick season

AVON, N.Y. — While most of us love the warmer weather, there are some dangers to be aware of. They include ticks and the threat of Lyme disease. Many people who enjoy the outdoors, and pet owners, are all too familiar with the pesky arachnids. Ticks are prevalent in many areas of New York state.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy