New Orleans, LA

Dat Chat: Riding with the windows down

wgno.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Sef, Tamica, and Brooke talked about whether...

wgno.com

Comments / 1

wgno.com

Where Y’at this Weekend? Music, Racing, and Dancing!!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans. The Smashing Pumpkins concert on Friday, May 20th at 8pm at Champions Square in New Orleans. Bayou Boogaloo...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
fox8live.com

Beignet Fest returning to City Park this fall

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Beignet Fest, the annual festival featuring creative and traditional beignet creations, plans to return this fall festival season after a two-year absence. Organizers announced Beignet Fest will head back to the festival grounds at New Orleans City Park on Sept. 24. Now returning for its...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TMZ.com

Skateboarders Pull Off Insane Moves At Vacant New Orleans Airport

Forget the streets!! A couple of skateboarders took their talents to an airport ... doing insane moves all over the vacant lot -- just like a Tony Hawk video game!!. It all went down in New Orleans, Louisiana -- where Red Bull Skateboarding hosted its "Terminal Takeover" event and turned the empty Louis Armstrong Airport into a skate sesh.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwoz.org

Louisiana Cajun Zydeco Festival 2022

The Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival returns to Louis Armstrong Park June 11-12, 2022! This free festival, presented by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, celebrates the rich traditions of southwest Louisiana. The combination of rollicking two-step music and spicy seafood is a potent example of how we in Louisiana love to "pass a good time."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Houston Chronicle

The New Orleans Jazz Fest dish worth a 3-year wait

Along the edge of the Gulf, Nathaniel 'Natty' Adams details the people, places, culture and moments that make New Orleans one of America's most colorful and vibrant cities. On all seven days of the 2022 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Chef Linda Green woke up before dawn, assembled her crew and made sure she had all of her ingredients ready for the hundreds of people she was going to feed that day. She went home tired each night after manning a cramped kitchen tent on the hot fairgrounds, but she couldn’t have been happier doing what she does best: serving her famous fried pork chop sandwiches and Ya-Ka-Mein.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

WATCH: 4 people shot at Southeastern University during high school graduation

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday night, authorities began investigating a shooting at Southeastern Louisiana University. Southeastern Louisiana University made the announcement on Twitter. “A shooting has occurred on campus after the Hammond High graduation ceremony. One person is in custody and there are multiple victims. While there is...
HAMMOND, LA
NewsBreak
Sports
WWL

NOFD battles Hollygrove fire

NEW ORLEANS — The NOFD is investigating the cause of a fire that took place early Wednesday morning on Eagle Street. As it stands, the fire has damaged three adjacent homes with others in the area at risk. While not confirmed, NOFD initially believes that the fire may have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Video: Shootout caught on camera near New Orleans' City Park

NEW ORLEANS — A surveillance camera captured a shootout near City Park. New Orleans police are hoping the footage can help lead to an arrest in the case. Video shows a group of people gathered outside a house before someone appears at the end of the road and opens fire. People run in all directions and take cover behind cars as the shooter fires several bullets in their direction. Some people pull out their own guns, returning fire.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wide Open Eats

What is a New Orleans Pimm's Cup?

The first New Orleans bar to feature the Pimm's Cup on its menu was Napoleon House, which has been serving up drinks in the French Quarter since 1914. Napoleon House started offering Pimm's Cups in the late 1940s, and this crisp libation, which includes Pimm's No. 1 (a gin-based British liqueur infused with spices, herbs, and orange peel), lemonade, soda (either seltzer, ginger ale, or 7Up), and cucumber, has since become a staple cocktail in New Orleans. Beverage manager Jonathan Payne of Hot Tin & Bayou Bar at the Ponchartrain Hotel in New Orleans tells us that, "The New Orleans Pimm's Cup is special because of its amazing ability to quench your thirst." He also calls out the drink's low ABV as a reason for its popularity: "You can enjoy it all day long with friends. Perfect for our hot summers, and even better when sitting on a porch."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

LSU rolls out new redesigned diplomas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With the 2022 Spring Commencement right around the corner, LSU is not only rolling out the purple and gold carpet for its honored graduates, but the university is also rolling out a brand new version of its diplomas. This semester’s graduates will be the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Only in Louisiana: Alligator disrupts exams at high school

SLIDELL - High school students were surprised to see an alligator had made its way onto their campus Tuesday morning. The resource officer at Slidell High School made sure the four-and-a-half foot gator stayed where it was for half an hour while waiting for animal control to arrive. The alligator...
SLIDELL, LA
stmarynow.com

SYNTHIA DIANN DUVAL GRAVOIS

Synthia Diann Duval Gravois, 42, a resident of Bayou L’Ourse, died May 11, 2022 at Ochsner Main Campus, New Orleans. She is survived by her mother, Deann Richardson; husband, Joey Gravois; three children, Bethany Shubart, Dustin Anders and Cordell Anders; a grandson; brother, John Duval; and sister, Tammy Partain.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

VIDEO: Stunt drivers take over Lower Garden District intersection

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another instance of stunt driving was caught on camera. This time at a busy intersection in the Lower Garden District. This comes as NOPD makes an arrest in another stunt driving incident that unfolded in front of an officer. The City Council is also preparing to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Cracking the Code on Fighting Highway Expansion Projects

Editor’s note: A version of this article originally appeared on Strong Towns and is republished with permission. Amy Stelly was also interviewed by Streetsblog for a recent article about the Freeway Fighters Network, of which she is a member; find out more here. As an artist, I love living...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

