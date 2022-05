MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clinical trials are needed across cancer types, including bladder cancer. “Bladder cancer is one of those cancers that you don’t really know about,” Dr. Sam Chang said, Urologic Surgery Chief Surgical Officer at Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center. “People don’t talk about it much, but it is in fact one of the most common cancers that affect men and a small percentage of women. And importantly, we have hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S. with bladder cancer.”

