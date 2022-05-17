ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

The Country Friends hosts Annual Spring Luncheon

Rancho Santa Fe Review
Rancho Santa Fe Review
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uzSh7_0fhBI6yt00

The Country Friends held its Annual Spring Luncheon, "The Year of The Volunteer", May 11 at The Santaluz Club. The event, which celebrated the organization's Consignment Shop volunteers, featured a delicious lunch, beautiful surroundings, and boutique shopping.

The Country Friends is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization, formed 68 years ago to provide needed funding for San Diego County-based charities. Its mission is “Helping San Diegans since 1954: One Hand at a Time.” Visit thecountryfriends.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .

Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe, CA
ABOUT

Local news coverage of Rancho Santa Fe. Featuring local news and events, discussions, announcements, photos and videos.

 https://www.ranchosantafereview.com/

