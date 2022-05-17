The Country Friends hosts Annual Spring Luncheon
The Country Friends held its Annual Spring Luncheon, "The Year of The Volunteer", May 11 at The Santaluz Club. The event, which celebrated the organization's Consignment Shop volunteers, featured a delicious lunch, beautiful surroundings, and boutique shopping.
The Country Friends is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization, formed 68 years ago to provide needed funding for San Diego County-based charities. Its mission is “Helping San Diegans since 1954: One Hand at a Time.” Visit thecountryfriends.org.
Photos by Vincent Andrunas
This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .
Comments / 0