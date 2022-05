The City of Marysville invites you to Touch A Truck on Saturday. Forget making breakfast because Sunrise Rotary will have food for sale. Come have some family fun on a beautiful, finally Spring Saturday morning, May 21st, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Totem Middle School’s Asbery Field. It’s located at 1605 7th Street NE in Marysville.

MARYSVILLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO