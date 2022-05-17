O’Fallon council honors public service, community volunteers; Vine Street Market opens

During harsh times, the O’Fallon Community Food Pantry has been there for those in need.

Mayor Herb Roach recognized their service during the past 30 years with a proclamation at the O’Fallon City Council meeting Monday, May 16.

The group also received two donations — a $1,000 check from the O’Fallon Booster Club , presented by Alderman Dan Witt, and $800 from Hi-Pointe Drive-In , presented by co-owner Jackie Roach, who said they raised those funds during a soft opening night to help train workers.

The pantry, which operates at 801 E. State St., is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is a volunteer-run, community-based organization committed to providing food to eligible clients who reside in the 62269 zip code.

Open since 1992, it was started as a mission of the churches in O’Fallon and Shiloh and has transitioned to a community-wide pantry supported not only by churches but civic organizations, businesses, and individuals.

Clients are allowed to use the services once every 30 days and are provided with a variety of items — canned goods, meat, milk, eggs and personal hygiene products.

During 2019, they served an average of 265 families or 759 people a month, and their food purchases averaged $9,703 per month. Since 2020, the need has grown greater during the coronavirus pandemic.

To stock their shelves with non-perishable food items, they depend on the annual Postal Food Drive in May and the Boy Scout Food Drive in November. They purchase the fresh food items to distribute, relying on donations throughout the year.

The pantry is run by a board of directors and is responsible for policy decisions and overall direction of the operation.

The mayor pointed out, for 24 of those 30 years, Patty Strube has been involved. She attended the presentation, along with board members.

Strube thanked the community for their assistance.

“I want to thank all of our volunteers, all of the community for their generosity, and everybody working together to make a difference. We appreciate it,” she said.

More about food pantry

The board of directors, according to their website, includes Strube, her husband Larry Strube, Angela Breen, Marge Ballard, Leo Deimel, Mary Grimmer, Bob Koss, Michelle Laverdure, Betty Kueker, Debbie McCauley, Ella Sewell, Ed Breen, and Mary Schieler.

Those interested in dropping off items can call 618-624-7040 or visit during their regular hours from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays or 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday or Friday.

Volunteers can help fill clients’ food orders, restock the pantry, and help sort the big food drive collections the second Saturday in May (Stamp Out Hunger) and the third Saturday in November (Scouting for Food).

Volunteers also help with weekly shopping and picking up donated items from local merchants. They must be 16 years old or older. If you are interested, call or email: info@ofallonfoodpantry.org .

Their website is www.ofallonfoodpantry.org .

Public Safety Recognized

The mayor also recognized the Public Safety Department — police, fire, EMS and MECOMM dispatch center — with a proclamation noting their outstanding service. It was Police and EMS Appreciation Weeks, and Roach said he thought they should honor all the departments for their dedication and outstanding service.

On behalf of the departments, Public Safety Director Kirk Brueggeman said the 150 people on staff were committed to doing their very best for the city and appreciated the support of residents to do their job.

More from the mayor

In his report, the mayor announced city-sponsored Memorial Day events would take place at 9 a.m. at the O’Fallon City Cemetery and at 11 a.m. at the city’s Veterans Monument on Monday, May 30.

There will be no fifth Monday meeting because of the holiday, but there will be a quarterly Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, June 15.

The mayor announced recent good news involving those who serve the city:

Library Director Ryan Johnson was recently elected president-elect of the Illinois Library Association.

Alderman Todd Roach was recently elected chairman of the state-wide Access & Functioning Needs Advisory Committee for Emergency Planning.

The mayor was recently re-elected as vice chair of the St. Clair County Transportation Committee.

Founders Day, Vine Street Market

Brian Keller, president of the O’Fallon Historical Society and member of the Downtown Merchants Committee, was thrilled with the Founders’ Day turnout and the market growth.

Saturday, May 14, also marked the kick off for Vine Street Market’s fourth season .

“The weather certainly cooperated on Saturday (May 14) — quite different than the inaugural market opening day on May 11, 2019, when it rained. I saw a lot of smiles and people happy to be able to get back into the Saturday morning routine of visiting the market every week.

“Vine Street Market Coordinator Sarah Burton has certainly done an amazing job making the market not only a popular destination but an important economic catalyst for Downtown. O’Fallon is very fortunate to have her!”

Of note, the market has seen an expansion of booths beyond O’Fallon Station down along the railroad tracks to the Chamber of Commerce office.

Alderman Jerry Albrecht described the turnout as “outstanding” and said the market looked significantly different than it had last year.

“We have a real jewel there,” he said at the council meeting Monday, May 16.