After a stroke blinded one eye, Frank Bruni focused on the future

By Fresh Air
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. Today we're going to feature an interview we enjoyed that few of our listeners heard because we featured it on a day that our show ended up being preempted on most stations by the Katanji Brown-Jackson confirmation hearings. The interview is with Frank Bruni....

Community Policy